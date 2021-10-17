Sunny Leone, in t-shirt and joggers, looks right out of the wild

Sunny Leone is an absolute fashionista. When it comes to fashion, the actor makes sure to put her best sartorial foot forward. Be it a traditional attire or a casual Western one, Sunny Leone always ends up making the outfit look better.

Sunny Leone’s Instagram profile is replete with fashionable pictures of herself from multiple fashion photoshoots. Otherwise, her Instagram has a plethora of pages from her personal diaries with her kids and of goofy prank videos with Daniel Weber.

On Sunday, Sunny made our weekend better with a fresh set of pictures of herself, where she looks right out of the wild. For the photoshoot, Sunny played muse to the fashion designer house I am Animal and dressed up in casual tee shirts and joggers.

In one of the pictures, Sunny can be seen donning an all-black outfit – a black tee shirt and a black pair of joggers – as she posed amidst a smoky backdrop. For her footwear, she opted for clean white sneakers. Take a look at her outfits here:

In another picture, Sunny chose an all-grey attire – grey t-shirt with the brand’s name imprinted on it and a grey pair of joggers – and posed while looking directly at the camera. The backdrop of a forest behind the actor adds to the flavour of the picture.

Sunny chose to leave her shoulder length tresses open around her neck and stared right into the camera. She opted for heavy eye makeup. In smudged dark eyeshadow, smudged kohl eyes, drawn eyebrows, mascara-laden eyelashes and a contoured face, Sunny added a dash of red lipstick and was fashion ready.

The ensembles are attributed to the designer house I am Animal. The designer house is best known for their work in organic and vegan athleisure collections. The black t-shirt is priced at ₹1149 and the grey t-shirt is priced at ₹1199 in the company’s official website. The black t-shirt is priced at ₹1149 and the grey t-shirt is priced at ₹1199 in the company’s official website.(https://iamanimal.com/)

Sunny Leone’s offbeat sense of fashion always manages to make us drool. Today, it was no different.

