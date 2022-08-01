Sunny Leone slays monsoon fashion goals in a white dress, pink jacket

Sunny Leone is an absolute fashionista. The actor’s sartorial sense of fashion always manages to make a way to the hearts of her fans. Sunny's Instagram profile is replete with fashion statements in the form of snippets from her fashion photoshoots. Be it showing us how to dress up casual for a day out in the sun or decking up in formal attires and looking like a million bucks, Sunny knows how to raise the fashion bar higher. Sunny's fashion diaries are getting better by the day and we are not complaining at all. Sunny, a day, showed us how to do weekend fashion right.

Sunny chose to go easy-breezy in a white dress as she slipped into a designer wear and casual ensemble for the pictures. Sunny slayed weekend fashion goals just the way it was meant to be. The actor played muse to fashion designer house Salmon Stretch and picked a white and pink co-ord ensemble from the shelves of the designer house. Sunny looked gorgeous in a short white dress with a closed neckline and sleeveless details. She gave her look more casual vibes by teaming her dress with a pink and white jacket featuring translucent details in silk fabric. Sunny's jacket came with puffed up full sleeves and white cuffs. The oversized jacket hugged Sunny’s shape and gave us all the casual fashion goals we need.

In silver hoop earrings, tinted shades and clear white sneakers, the actor aced the casual look to perfection as she stepped out for the outdoor photoshoot. “Take a walk with me? Hehe,” wrote Sunny in the caption. The best comment for the pictures came from none other than Sunny’s husband Daniel Weber, who dropped by to comment with a red heart emoticon.

Styled by fashion stylist Hitendra Kapopara, Sunny wore her tresses into a clean ponytail with a middle part as she posed for the cameras. In in drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of pink lipstick, Sunny put fashion police on immediate alert.