Sunsets and abstract prints: Alaya F stuns in shirt and mini shorts worth 16k

One of the best-dressed newcomers in Bollywood is Alaya F. The actor’s personal style is a mix of chic elegance with the perfect amount of quirk and a twist of modern. Alaya is also a social media star and whenever the actor shares images in a new outfit or a choreographed video of herself, she makes headlines. Her latest images in a quirky bright ensemble are doing the same.

For a recent shoot, Alaya dressed in an abstract print ensemble and imparted the 70s vibe but with her own modern twist. She wore a bright blue long-collar shirt that was adorned with a red print. The actor opted to leave the buttons of the full-sleeved shirt open adding a little pizzaz to the outfit. She teamed it with a pair of bright red satin mini shorts and we love it.

Alaya F for her new photoshoot (Dilnaz Malegamwalla)

Alaya accessorised the ensemble with a pair of silver statement earrings and went with a no-makeup makeup look for the shoot. She glammed up with a subtle eyeshadow which was paired with on-point brows, mascara-laden lashes, blushed cheeks and a nude lipstick. The 23-year-old left her freshly-blowdried sleek middle-parted hair down for the shoot.

Alaya F for her new photoshoot (Dilnaz Malegamwalla)

Coming back to Alaya’s outfit, if you think you can carry this look well and would like to add it to your collection, let us tell you a little more about it. The ensemble is by the famous homegrown brand Saaksha and Kinni and is worth ₹16,000.

Alaya F's outfit is worth ₹16,000. (saakshakinni.com)

On the work front, Alaya F made her debut in Bollywood with the 2020 release Jawaani Jaaneman. The film also starred Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. She is even gearing up for her upcoming project Ek Aur Ghazab Kahani. In the film, Alaya will be seen sharing screen space with Arjun Kapoor, Amrita Puri and Aditya Seal.

