Surbhi Chandna poses in a backless blouse, thigh-slit skirt in Maldives bathtub

Making us crave for a similar exotic getaway from work-from-home woes this Thursday, Naagin star Surbhi Chandna treated fans to a virtual escapism as she dropped latest sartorial pictures from Maldives. Taking resort wear goals a hot notch higher with her sultry look in a backless blouse and front slits skirt, Surbhi set netizens on frenzy as she posed from inside a bathtub and the pictures are enough to make fans go weak in the knees.

Taking to her social media handle, Surbhi shared a slew of pictures from the island nation that show her slaying the style game in the tropical setting. The pictures feature the television hottie donning a strappy blue and white striped backless crop top.

She paired it with a similar shaded skirt that came with thigh-high front slits. Leaving her silky tresses open down her back in her signature side-parted hairstyle, Surbhi accessorised her look with stacked finger rings from Inaya Accessories and a pair of blue stone-studded earrings from Meraki.

Wearing a dab of wine lipstick shade, Surbhi amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed cheeks, kohl-lined eyes defined by eyeliner streaks, blue eye shadow and filled-in eyebrows. Striking sensuous poses for the camera with the azure blue ocean and sky horizon in the backdrop, Surbhi captioned the pictures, “Bath Tub Photos when we have a view Thats unmissable mandatory Na (sic).”

The ensemble is credited to womenswear brand, Style Splash that boasts of bringing the latest international fashion at one place. The two piece outfit originally costs ₹1,890 on the designer website.

Surbhi Chandna’s resort wear from Style Splash (stylesplash.in)

Surbhi was styled by celebrity costume stylists Natashaa Bothra, Mausmi Mitra and Alisha Mistry. From picture-perfect private villas extending to alabaster white sand beaches or swings suspended over turquoise blue waters that overlook sunsets dipping into the horizon, everything about the Maldives pulls at our heart strings and Surbhi Chandna’s pictures from there are nothing short of a visual treat.

Giving us serious travel FOMO as we tackle work from home, Surbhi’s pictures are gorgeous fashion inspiration, urging us to add the resort wear to our summer wardrobe already.

