Sustainable fashion made simple: 5 versatile pieces to add to your wardrobe and restyle for years

Sustainability should not remain a complex theoretical concept confined to policies and international conversations. For it to be implemented meaningfully, it must become a part of everyday habits, beginning with something as personal as the clothes in your wardrobe.



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Choose pieces with longevity that can be worn and restyled for years. (Picture credit: Freepik)

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With global conversations raising alarm over textile waste, overflowing landfills and resource-intensive production, it is imperative to choose pieces that can outlast the rapid cycle of consumption and disposal.

So, how do you build an eco-friendly wardrobe?

Let's hear from an expert about what it takes to build a sustainable wardrobe. Punam Mullick, co-founder of Shubha Design Studio, fashion entrepreneur and creative strategist, told HT Lifestyle that the goal is to choose better. When you invest in good-quality, well-made pieces, they can be worn, restyled and enjoyed for years to come.

“I feel that fashion should tell stories while being kind to the planet. With a focus on natural fabrics and classic silhouettes, the thoughtfully designed garments enable conscious consumption and reduce textile waste without sacrificing creativity,” she said, insisting that sustainable fashion can also be expressive and unique, while being eco-friendly.

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{{^usCountry}} Punam recommended these pieces and how you can style them: 1. Statement handcrafted jacket Well-cut jacket elevates a basic outfit.

Pair it with denim and a plain T-shirt for a casual look, or layer it over a saree for a festive occasion.

You can also style it with a dress for work, or wear it over a kurta and trousers.

An artisanal jacket works across seasons and occasions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Punam recommended these pieces and how you can style them: 1. Statement handcrafted jacket Well-cut jacket elevates a basic outfit.

Pair it with denim and a plain T-shirt for a casual look, or layer it over a saree for a festive occasion.

You can also style it with a dress for work, or wear it over a kurta and trousers.

An artisanal jacket works across seasons and occasions. {{/usCountry}}

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By adding the right pieces to your wardrobe, you can reduce textile waste by slowing down the cycle of clothing consumption and disposal.

2. Versatile printed kaftan

A kaftan is comfortable, breathable and endlessly wearable

You can wear it as daywear, vacation wear, festive wear or even as an elegant evening dress with the right accessories.

Wear it with a tote bag and add statement earrings.

3. Saree that tells a story

A well-made saree inspired by vintage illustrations, art, heritage or hand-drawn motifs is always in vogue.

Style it with a jacket, belt, and colourful accessories.

Can be styled with modern blouses like a white shirt-style blouse, a structured corset-style blouse, a halter-neck blouse, and designs with an asymmetrical neckline.

Some examples include Kantha-embroidered sarees, Pattachitra-art inspired sarees and so on.

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4. Easy-to-style organic cotton dress

Everyday essential. Choose natural fabrics like cotton, hemp, linen.

Choose an A-line midi dress or easy silhouettes that are easy to move in.

Wear it with flats or block heels.

5. An art piece you can wear

Fashion becomes more meaningful when each garment has a story.

Products with original artwork, artistic prints or handmade details are less likely to be discarded because they have an emotional connection for the wearer.

In the end, Punam's parting advice addresses what exactly matters in creating a sustainable wardrobe: "Cutting textile waste is not about downsizing your wardrobe; it’s about extending the life of every item. If we buy well-made, multi-purpose and ethically produced clothes, we can help to move away from fast fashion and towards wardrobes that are expressive, long-lasting and better for the planet."

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