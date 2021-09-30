Swara Bhaskar's unconventional style of wearing a blazer is winning hearts

Swara Bhaskar’s sartorial choice always has our heart. Be it something as traditional as a saree or something as Western as a short dress, Swara can carry both of them with equal poise and sass but we were not expecting her to slip into a dress for the Femina Awards, which has been made from a blazer. Needless to say, the actor keeps surprising us.

Swara, who is currently in Pune for the awards ceremony, shared multiple snippets of her look on her Instagram handle. Posing like a queen, Swara showed off her attire for the day which perfectly hugs her curves in the right places. Designed by Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, the black dress has a dramatic black and silver shimmery shrug on it.

In half sleeves, the oversized blazer makes for a perfect knee-length dress. Swara chose classic black shiny boots with heels to go with the outfit. The shoes were from the house of Calvin Klein.

Take a look at her pictures here:

“They say when you are powerful you can do what you want.. We do that anyway! Like turning a blazer into a dress,” Swara accompanied her pictures with these words. The actor accessorised the outfit with a ring designed by Diosa Paris.

In smokey eyes makeup and a loose wavy knot hairstyle, Swara looked ravishing as ever. In a picture, Swara gave us a sneak peak of the backside of the dress which is a lot more dramatic. The backless dress perfectly flaunts her curves.

In one of the pictures, Swara can be seen posing by the window and showing off her outfit which makes her look extremely elegant. In another picture, she shared a close-up of her face. She opted for minimal makeup with a dab of nude lipstick.

This is how Swara got “suited booted in the right way.” Take a look:

Swara stated in one of her Instagram stories that it was suggested by one of her friends to wear the back of the blazer to her front and vice versa. And no wonder, the result looks amazing.

The ensemble has been designed by Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, who are famously known for incorporating Western creative ideas into the wardrobes of the new generation. The blazer is priced at ₹175000 in the designer's official website.

Swara Bhaskar's blazer from the house of Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna. (https://www.rohitandrahul.com/)

Swara’s look for the Femina Awards is a treat for fusion fashion lovers.

