Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Swara Bhasker spikes Diwali vibes in 2 lakh sleeveless makhmal anarkali set
fashion

Swara Bhasker spikes Diwali vibes in 2 lakh sleeveless makhmal anarkali set

Swara Bhasker channels her timeless charm to slay the classic beauty of Indian handlooms this Diwali in a mustard silk velvet anarkali and odhani worth ₹2 lakh and we can't help but take fashion cues to notch up the ethnic style this festive week
Swara Bhasker spikes Diwali vibes in 2 lakh sleeveless makhmal anarkali set(Instagram/reallyswara)
Updated on Nov 02, 2021 01:27 PM IST
By Zarafshan Shiraz

When she is not giving glimpses of her kickboxing sessions or raising voices for social issues, Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker is busy slaying the fashion game and this week is no different as she stepped out to set Diwali vibes soaring high in a makhmal anarkali set. Channelling her timeless charm to slay the classic beauty of Indian handlooms this Diwali, Swara laid perfect fashion cues to notch up the ethnic style this festive week.

The long, flowing and graceful anarkalis are an eternal favourite of ladies when festivals are round the corner but we are bookmarking Swara's style to make heads turn with a sultry spin to ethnic wear. Taking to her social media handle, the diva shared a picture from her recent outing which gave fans and fashion enthusiasts a glimpse of her sartorial look.

The picture featured Swara donning a cut sleeves mustard silk velvet anarkali that came with an elegant V-neckline and sported multi-coloured mirror work embroidery all over. Fitted at the bodice, the anarkali kurta extended into a flowy skirt, waist down, and sported multi-coloured floral prints that were embellished with sequins.

Completing her attire with a pair of metallic golden heels, Swara pulled back her tresses into a mid-parted sleek bun to flaunt a pair of gold earrings accented with red pearls. She accessorised her look further with a stack of gold finger rings and a tiny bindi to ace the ethnic vibe.

RELATED STORIES

Swara layered her attire with a mustard silk velvet odhani that too sported multi-coloured floral prints that were embellished with sequins. Wearing a dab of bold red lipstick, Swara amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, pink eyeshadow and filled-in eyebrows.

Striking an elegant pose for the camera, Swara sorted our traditional fashion woes this Dhanteras, Bhai Dooj and Diwali. She captioned the picture, “We take Diwali very seriously! (sic).”

The ensemble is credited to Indian fashion brand Torani which is a potpourri of nostalgic memories of fables that Karan Torani’s grandmother told him while growing up. The mustard silk velvet anarkali originally costs 2,75,500 on the designer website.

Swara Bhasker's mustard silk velvet anarkali from Torani (torani.in)

 

Swara Bhasker was styled by fashion, celebrity and wedding stylist Shreeja Rajgopal.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
swara bhasker swara bhaskar diwali 2021 anarkali fashion style trends ethnic karan torani
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Nora Fatehi in 1 lakh silver gown exudes seductive elegance for new pics

6

Diwali 2021: Celeb inspired festive outfits to try out this Festival of Lights

Kim Kardashian wows internet in sexiest Space Cowgirl Halloween costume

Sharvari Wagh in crop top and skirt set goes uber-glam with Siddhant Chaturvedi
TRENDING TOPICS
Bypolls Results 2021 Live
Gold Price Today
Happy Dhanteras
Horoscope Today
Dhanteras 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Weather Forecast
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP