Swara Bhasker spikes Diwali vibes in 2 lakh sleeveless makhmal anarkali set

When she is not giving glimpses of her kickboxing sessions or raising voices for social issues, Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker is busy slaying the fashion game and this week is no different as she stepped out to set Diwali vibes soaring high in a makhmal anarkali set. Channelling her timeless charm to slay the classic beauty of Indian handlooms this Diwali, Swara laid perfect fashion cues to notch up the ethnic style this festive week.

The long, flowing and graceful anarkalis are an eternal favourite of ladies when festivals are round the corner but we are bookmarking Swara's style to make heads turn with a sultry spin to ethnic wear. Taking to her social media handle, the diva shared a picture from her recent outing which gave fans and fashion enthusiasts a glimpse of her sartorial look.

The picture featured Swara donning a cut sleeves mustard silk velvet anarkali that came with an elegant V-neckline and sported multi-coloured mirror work embroidery all over. Fitted at the bodice, the anarkali kurta extended into a flowy skirt, waist down, and sported multi-coloured floral prints that were embellished with sequins.

Completing her attire with a pair of metallic golden heels, Swara pulled back her tresses into a mid-parted sleek bun to flaunt a pair of gold earrings accented with red pearls. She accessorised her look further with a stack of gold finger rings and a tiny bindi to ace the ethnic vibe.

Swara layered her attire with a mustard silk velvet odhani that too sported multi-coloured floral prints that were embellished with sequins. Wearing a dab of bold red lipstick, Swara amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, pink eyeshadow and filled-in eyebrows.

Striking an elegant pose for the camera, Swara sorted our traditional fashion woes this Dhanteras, Bhai Dooj and Diwali. She captioned the picture, “We take Diwali very seriously! (sic).”

The ensemble is credited to Indian fashion brand Torani which is a potpourri of nostalgic memories of fables that Karan Torani’s grandmother told him while growing up. The mustard silk velvet anarkali originally costs ₹2,75,500 on the designer website.

Swara Bhasker's mustard silk velvet anarkali from Torani (torani.in)

Swara Bhasker was styled by fashion, celebrity and wedding stylist Shreeja Rajgopal.

