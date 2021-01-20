Sweater connoisseur Deepika Padukone answers fan questions in 3k knit vest

Be it airport looks, casual day-out outfits or her birthday dinner ensemble, Deepika Padukone never misses a chance to flaunt her swoon-worthy collection of sweaters. From turtlenecks to snug oversized ones, you name it and the Padmaavat actor owns it. Deepika is a true cardigan connoisseur and there is no denying that.

During a recent question answer session on her Instagram stories, the actor was spotted wearing a stunning sweater vest. For the clip, Deepika wore a basic white T-shirt over which she donned the baggy sweater. The sleeveless checkered blue and white vest featured a deep V-neck. The vest also had front patch pockets making it the sweater of every girl's dream along with rhinestone buttons and ribbed trims.

For the video, Deepika accessorised her casual look with a pair of simple gold hoop earrings and a delicate gold necklace. She also opted for subtle makeup which included on-point brows, mascara laden lashes teamed with a nude lip. The 35-year-old tied her hair in a messy bun and we are a fan of her outfit.

Deepika Padukone during Instagram session (Instagram story/deepikapadukone)

Coming back to the sweater vest, if you also like it, let us tell you a littl more about it. It is from the fast-fashion brand Zara and to add this to your winter wardrobe, you will have to shell out ₹2,790. Yes, you can read that again.

Deepika Padukone's sweater is worth ₹2,790 (Zara.in)

During the Instagram session, Deepika gave the answers to a lot of questions including the first thing that she does when she gets up in the morning and her favourite thing to cook. On the work front, Deepika Padukone is currently shooting for Shakun Batra's untitled next in which the actor will be seen sharing screen space with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She recently announced her upcoming film Fighter in which she stars opposite Hrithik Roshan.

