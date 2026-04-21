Sweaty and uncomfortable in summer? 5 easy outfit ideas for men to stay cool and look sharp

The summer season means excessive sweating and that uncomfortable, sticky, humid feeling on the skin. During this time, choosing the right outfit does not just define your style; it also determines how smoothly your day goes. You don't want to be stuck in uncomfortable clothing all day; you will keep fidgeting and adjusting, unable to focus on anything else. And particularly for men, most of the ensembles involve heavy layering, which may

Menswear turns cool and casual in summer. (Picture credit: Freepik)

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The focus should be on choosing outfits that feel as good as they look, so you can move through the day with ease without constantly feeling sweaty- make the clothes feel more ‘breezy’ to combat the heat. ALSO READ: How to style co-ords without looking like you are in pyjamas? 5 styling tips to prevent fashion disaster

For some easy menswear styling tips this summer, HT Lifestyle spoke with Ritika Mehra, co-founder of Stylox Fashion. “As the days grow longer and the heat slowly settles in, our wardrobes naturally begin to shift. Heavy layers are pushed to the back, darker shades feel less appealing, and comfort becomes the priority,” she shared, highlighting how dressing choices evolve with the season.

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{{^usCountry}} This means that summer style is not about overcomplicating outfits, but about choosing breathable fabrics, lighter colours, and well-fitted silhouettes that keep you comfortable while still looking sharp. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This means that summer style is not about overcomplicating outfits, but about choosing breathable fabrics, lighter colours, and well-fitted silhouettes that keep you comfortable while still looking sharp. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Here are some easy tips, as shared by the style expert, listing out some effortless pairings: 1. T-Shirt and denim jeans: Clean and fitted Pair a classic T-shirt with well-fitted denim for an effortless summer look.

Choose breathable cotton T-shirts in light shades like beige, pastel blue, olive, or white.

Avoid oversized or overly tight fits; ensure the T-shirt sits well on the shoulders.

Opt for slim or straight-fit jeans in light blue, mid-wash, or subtle faded tones.

Skip heavy or very dark denim for summer.

Finish with clean sneakers for a versatile, everyday outfit. 2. T-Shirt and trousers: Simple yet smart Combine a plain T-shirt with tailored trousers for a polished, relaxed look.

Go for soft colours like powder blue, off-white, sage green, or light peach.

Pair with straight or slim-fit trousers in beige, grey, or earthy browns.

Sneakers keep it casual; loafers add a slightly elevated touch.

Ideal for brunches, casual meetings, or evening outings. 3. Light stripes and trousers: Fresh touch Choose light striped shirts to add subtle personality.

Prefer vertical stripes in soft combinations like white-blue or cream-beige.

Pair with neutral trousers for a balanced look.

Roll up sleeves slightly for a relaxed finish.

Works well for daytime events, vacations, or summer office wear. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here are some easy tips, as shared by the style expert, listing out some effortless pairings: 1. T-Shirt and denim jeans: Clean and fitted Pair a classic T-shirt with well-fitted denim for an effortless summer look.

Choose breathable cotton T-shirts in light shades like beige, pastel blue, olive, or white.

Avoid oversized or overly tight fits; ensure the T-shirt sits well on the shoulders.

Opt for slim or straight-fit jeans in light blue, mid-wash, or subtle faded tones.

Skip heavy or very dark denim for summer.

Finish with clean sneakers for a versatile, everyday outfit. 2. T-Shirt and trousers: Simple yet smart Combine a plain T-shirt with tailored trousers for a polished, relaxed look.

Go for soft colours like powder blue, off-white, sage green, or light peach.

Pair with straight or slim-fit trousers in beige, grey, or earthy browns.

Sneakers keep it casual; loafers add a slightly elevated touch.

Ideal for brunches, casual meetings, or evening outings. 3. Light stripes and trousers: Fresh touch Choose light striped shirts to add subtle personality.

Prefer vertical stripes in soft combinations like white-blue or cream-beige.

Pair with neutral trousers for a balanced look.

Roll up sleeves slightly for a relaxed finish.

Works well for daytime events, vacations, or summer office wear. {{/usCountry}}

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Wear cosy and comfortable fits this summer by prioritising fabric over layering. (Picture credit: Freepik)

4. T-Shirt and shorts: Cosy and comfortable

Opt for shorts that sit just above the knee with a tailored fit.

Avoid baggy or overly athletic styles for daily wear.

Pair with solid or minimally printed T-shirts in light or earthy tones.

Complete with white sneakers or basic slip-ons.

Perfect for holidays, weekends, or casual days.

5. Solid light shirt and denim jeans: Clean and classic

Choose light solid shirts in shades like mint, sky blue, blush pink, ivory, or sand.

Pair with well-fitted denim in light or mid-wash tones.

Opt for breathable denim fabrics for all-day comfort.

Suitable for office wear, formal lunches, or evening outings.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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