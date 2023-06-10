Taapsee Pannu channels modern-day Barbie vibes, flaunting toned abs in a stylish mini skirt and furry jacket

Taapsee Pannu, the versatile actress known for her acting prowess, is equally renowned for her bold fashion choices and experimental looks. While she may not be highly active on social media, whenever she shares a picture, it instantly creates a buzz. This time, the actress stepped out of her comfort zone, showcasing her sexy side in a stunning Barbie-inspired look. She effortlessly flaunted her impeccable style skills, along with her perfectly toned body, accentuating her abs. Fans are in awe of her captivating appearance, and we can't help but be mesmerized. Continue reading to glean some fashion inspiration from her incredible style. (Also read: Taapsee Pannu turns vintage goddess in two gorgeous black bodycon dresses for a monochrome photoshoot )

Taapsee Pannu Stuns in a Shiny Pink Mini Skirt and Furry Jacket Combo

Taapsee Pannu embraces Barbie chic with mini skirt, furry jacket, and abs of steel(Instagram/@taapsee)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taapsee Pannu pleasantly surprised her fans with a captivating look, which she initially revealed in a video and later shared pictures of. The anticipation grew as she dropped her first picture on Friday with the caption, "Film rollin it!", followed by another picture on Saturday morning with the caption, "Bend it like…." Instantly, her pictures went viral on social media, garnering numerous likes and comments from her enthusiastic fans. One fan exclaimed, "Too much hotness," while another playfully remarked, "The real reason behind the heat wave." Let's take a moment to appreciate and admire Taapsee's stunning pictures.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Her ensemble features a white bra top with a flattering V-neckline. She expertly paired it with a vibrant pink shiny mini skirt, adorned with white lining and a seductive side slit, showcasing her impeccably toned legs. Adding a touch of glamour, she layered her outfit with a pastel pink furry jacket, elevating the overall oomph factor. Keeping her accessories minimal yet chic, Taapsee opted for knee-high white boots that perfectly complemented her striking look.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With the assistance of makeup artist Evania Pannu, Taapse embraced a minimalist makeup look with nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, highlighted blushed cheeks, and glossy nude lipstick. With the assistance of hair stylist Seema Mane, Taapsee confidently embraced her beautiful natural curls, leaving them cascading down in an open hairstyle with a middle parting. Her playful expressions added to her overall stunning appearance, showcasing her effortless charm.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}