Taapsee Pannu's blue and green co-ord set is setting the vacay vibe on Instagram

Taapsee Pannu is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film Shabaash Mithu. The film, based on the life and journey of former Test and ODI captain of the India women's national cricket team, Mithali Raj is slated to release on July 15. Taapsee, who plays the role of Mithali Raj in the film, has started the promotions of the film in full swing. Taapsee is also on a spree of sharing snippets from her promotion diaries on her Instagram profile and setting the Shabaash Mithu mood for us already.

Taapsee, a day back, shared a slew of pictures of herself living it up during the promotions of Shabaash Mithu. The actor, in the pictures, can be seen posing by the lawn of a resort of sorts in a multicoloured co-ord set and setting the summer vibe on Instagram. For the midweek, Taapsee put her sartorial foot forwrad and brushed our midweek blues away with the pictures of herself decked up in colours. The actor played muse to fashion designer house Redefine and picked the ensemble for the promotions. Taapsee decked up in a pastel green corset style cropped top and layered her look with a jacket that featured patterns in shades of blue and green. She completed her look in a pair of cotton shorts of the same print. “The joy of presenting your hard work to the audience,” Taapsee shared the picture with the caption count downing on the release of her film.

Taapsee further accessorised her look for the day in blue hoop earrings from the shelves of Aditi Bhatt. Styled by fashion stylist Devki, Taapsee wore her tresses into a clean bun as she posed for the outdoor photoshoot. In nude eyeshadow, blue eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Taapsee looked fashion-ready.

