Tamannaah Bhatia oozes oomph in shiny metallic dress

Tamannaah Bhatia keeps treating her fans with stunning pictures of herself in stylish outifits. Recently, she took to her Instagram handle to share a photo of herself in a metallic dress. In the photo, Tamannaah can be seen posing on a farm with a cow in the picture.

Check out the picture here:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the 'Entertainment' actor was recently seen in Tamil web series 'November Story' which streamed on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Tamannaah has been shooting for MasterChef at an exotic set built in Innovative Film City (IFC), Bengaluru. Earlier, Tamannaah talked about hosting MasterChef Telegu to a leading daily and said, “I’m extremely happy to be able to start my Television journey with a show such as Masterchef Telugu. As someone who has watched and admired the original Masterchef shows over the years, the very opportunity to host the show in Telugu is a dream come true for me.”