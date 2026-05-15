Tara Sutaria’s Cannes 2026 fashion diary gets dreamier with ivory Vivienne Westwood gown and Indian emerald jewellery

Tara Sutaria is truly having a major fashion moment at the Cannes Film Festival 2026. After impressing with not one but two stunning appearances already, the actor is back with her third look from the French Riviera. For the Red Sea Film Foundation’s Women in Cinema gala dinner on May 14, Tara slipped into a gorgeous white gown that screamed timeless elegance. Let’s break down her latest Cannes look and take some style notes. (Also read: Tara Sutaria’s stunning new look from Cannes 2026 brings vintage drama with opera gloves and corset silhouette )

Tara Sutaria stuns in elegant ivory gown

Tara Sutaria dazzles at Cannes 2026 in elegant gowns and statement jewellery.(Instagram)

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For the glamorous evening, Tara slipped into a breathtaking ivory gown featuring a signature corset design by Vivienne Westwood. The structured bodice hugged her frame beautifully, sculpting her silhouette while maintaining the label’s iconic corsetry aesthetic.

The gown featured a soft draped cowl neckline that added a romantic, vintage-inspired touch, subtly highlighting her collarbones and shoulders. The luxurious satin fabric flowed seamlessly down into a sleek floor-length skirt, creating a clean and elongated silhouette.

One of the standout elements of the look was the dramatic matching stole draped gracefully around her arms, adding movement, drama, and instantly elevating the outfit.

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{{^usCountry}} Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Tara accessorised the gown with dazzling diamond-and-emerald jewellery that brought a luxurious pop of colour to the soft neutral outfit. A statement emerald necklace sat elegantly around her neckline, while matching chandelier earrings framed her face beautifully and added just the right amount of sparkle without overpowering the ensemble. About the glam {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Tara accessorised the gown with dazzling diamond-and-emerald jewellery that brought a luxurious pop of colour to the soft neutral outfit. A statement emerald necklace sat elegantly around her neckline, while matching chandelier earrings framed her face beautifully and added just the right amount of sparkle without overpowering the ensemble. About the glam {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Her beauty look stayed polished and classic to complement the timeless mood of the outfit. Tara wore her hair in a sleek centre-parted bun, allowing the gown’s neckline and statement jewellery to take centre stage. For makeup, she opted for softly sculpted cheeks, defined eyes with subtle smokiness, fluttery lashes, glowing skin, and a nude lip that tied the entire look together with effortless elegance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her beauty look stayed polished and classic to complement the timeless mood of the outfit. Tara wore her hair in a sleek centre-parted bun, allowing the gown’s neckline and statement jewellery to take centre stage. For makeup, she opted for softly sculpted cheeks, defined eyes with subtle smokiness, fluttery lashes, glowing skin, and a nude lip that tied the entire look together with effortless elegance. {{/usCountry}}

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With this appearance, Tara once again proved that her Cannes fashion journey is deeply rooted in vintage glamour, refined silhouettes, and understated luxury. From retro drama to minimalist couture, the actor is steadily building one of the most elegant style diaries at Cannes 2026.

Tara at Cannes 2026

Tara Sutaria kicked off her Cannes Film Festival 2026 journey by sharing dreamy glimpses from the French Riviera. “Thrilled to be invited to Festival de Cannes and to be honoured at the Red Sea Film Foundation's Women in Cinema Gala,” she wrote on Instagram.

For her first look, Tara embraced old-Hollywood glamour in a dramatic black-and-white gown by Helsa, featuring a corset-style bodice and voluminous skirt with delicate lace detailing. Her second appearance was all about high-fashion drama as she slipped into an all-black ensemble by Rhea Costa, styled with opera gloves and chunky vintage earrings.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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