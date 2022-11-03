Tara Sutaria is a total smokeshow in black crop top and joggers set as she takes a stroll in Jaisalmer: All pics here

Actor Tara Sutaria delighted her followers on Instagram as she announced her latest film Apurva with a new post. The star shared the news by dropping pictures of herself taking a stroll on a scenic road in Jaisalmer, where she will be filming for the movie. "And so it begins...This wild ride to play #Apurva," Tara captioned her post. It shows the star dressed in an all-black crop top and jogger set, acing the athleisure style statement like a total smokeshow.

Tara Sutaria is a total smokeshow in an all-black outfit

On Wednesday, Tara Sutaria shared the pictures from Jaisalmer on her Instagram page. Tara is a total smokeshow in the images that show her dressed in a black crop top and joggers. While the sleeveless top features a round neckline, fitted bust and a cropped hem revealing her toned midriff, the jogger pants come with a high-rise elastic waist, drawstring detail, white stripes on the side, gathered hem and baggy fit. (Also Read: Tara Sutaria serves smoking hot look in pantsuit and bralette)

Tara styled the all-black outfit with just a pair of black suede and leather combat boots with a front lace-up. For the glam picks, Tara chose darkened brows, nude lip shade, sleek black eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, subtle eye shadow, blushed cheeks and sharp contouring. In the end, open centre-parted wavy tresses rounded off her look.

Tara shared a few other snippets from Jaisalmer that showed the star feeding a stray dog and her babies. "Found a litter of tiny pups and a mother who hadn't eaten in a while...Heartbreaking...We fed them and gave them love and I urge you to do the same if you ever see an animal that needs care! I received great affection in return in the form of little licks and tiny barks," she captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Tara Sutaria's next film Apurva is directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat. It is produced by Star Studios and Murad Khetani. Tara, known for movies such as Student of the Year 2, Marjaavaan, Tadap and Heropanti 2, was most recently seen in Ek Villain Returns.

