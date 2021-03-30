Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Tara Sutaria looks bombastic in multicoloured organza skirt, jersey top
Tara Sutaria looks bombastic in multicoloured organza skirt, jersey top

Tara Sutaria will make you believe in love at first sight with her gorgeous bridal trousseau inspiration in Tarun Tahiliani’s multicoloured organza draped skirt teamed with a printed jersey crop top that gives lehenga-choli a contemporary edge this summer
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 30, 2021 03:41 PM IST
Tara Sutaria looks bombastic in multicoloured organza skirt, jersey top(Instagram/tarasutaria)

If you ask us, anytime is a good time to assemble ravishing clothes, jewellery and linens for our fantasy wedding and Marjaavaan actor Tara Sutaria ignited our desire further with her latest bombastic picture in ethnic wear. Making us believe in love at first sight, Tara slew a gorgeous bridal trousseau inspiration from ace fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani’s collection that gives lehenga-choli a contemporary edge this summer.

Taking to her social media handle, Tara shared the picture which was enough to set fashionistas on frenzy and we too could not help but bookmark this look, future planners that we are. The picture featured the diva donning a rust-coloured printed jersey crop top which sported half-sleeves.

The blouse came with a flattering deep-cut neckline which added to the oomph factor and was teamed with a multicoloured short organza draped skirt that added all the missing colours to our mid-week. Flaunting a waistline to die for, Tara ditched the sheer silk triangular scarf that came with the ensemble in order to cut a contemporary-chic silhouette.

Walking down a garden setting of Taj Land’s End, Tara accessorised her look with a tiny maroon bindi, a set of statement bangle pieces, a pair of earrings and a precious stones-studded neckpiece from Narayan Jewellers by Ketan and Jatin Choksi. Leaving her mid-parted soft curls open and swept on one side, Tara amplified the glam quotient with a dab of nude lipstick, rosy-blushed cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with eyeliner streaks and filled-in eyebrows.

Striking a candid for the camera, Tara simply captioned the picture with a pink flower and fireworks emojis.

The skirt and top are credited to Indian fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani’s eponymous label that boasts of silhouettes that straddle the present while rooted in India’s heritage of draped form and tradition of artistry. The ensemble originally costs 74,900 on his designer website.

Tara Sutari's organza skirt and printed jersey top from Tarun Tahiliani (taruntahiliani.com)

Tara Sutaria dolled up in this look for a magazine’s cover shoot where she revealed about being a romantic at heart who believes in love at first sights. Needless to say, Tara has definitely left us smitten with her sartorial elegance and we can’t wait for her to flood the Internet with more pictures from the photoshoot.

