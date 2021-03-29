Tara Sutaria sizzles ethnic fashion this Holi in 6 lakh Chickankari lehenga

While Bollywood celebrities opted for throwback Holi pictures or movie stills depicting Holi events to wish fans on the festival of colours, Marjaavaan ctor Tara Sutaria added all the missing colours to Holi 2021 as she dropped a bombastic picture of hers, sizzling in ethnic fashion. Wishing fans a ‘Happy Holi’ this Monday, Tara was dressed in her ethnic best but it was her summer bridal look in a Chickankari lehenga and choli by designer Tarun Tahiliani that had us hooked.

Taking to her social media handle, Tara shared the picture from a magazine’s cover shoot where she can be seen slaying the Indian wear and fans’ hearts were set on frenzy. The picture featured the diva donning a boat-neck blouse with a deep-cut neckline and barely-there straps instead of going for the Coloured Kasheeda blouse that came with the ensemble.

The crop blouse that Tara donned in the picture, came in multi-hues and patterns and was teamed with a pastel green and fuchsia pink lehenga that sported Chikankari work all over. The lehenga was accented with Jamewar Kasheeda border that offered a stricking contrast to the delicate green.

Made of georgette and silk, the lehenga looked steamy as a bridal couture and Tara opted to go sans a dupatta. Seated in a garden setting of Taj Land’s End, Tara accessorised her look with a set of statement bangle pieces and a pair of earrings from Narayan Jewellers by Ketan and Jatin Choksi.

Leaving her mid-parted soft curls open, Tara amplified the glam quotient with a dab of nude pink lipstick, rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. Raising the bar of fashion goals for all the summer brides-to-be out there, Tara struck an elegant pose for the camera and simply captioned the pictures, “Happy Holi everyone Be happy and stay safe! (sic).”

Tara’s lehenga is credited to Indian fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani’s eponymous label that boasts of silhouettes that straddle the present while rooted in India’s heritage of draped form and tradition of artistry. The lehenga originally costs ₹5,99,900 on his designer website.

Tara Sutaria's bridal lehenga from Tarun Tahiliani’s eponymous label(taruntahiliani.com)

Looking too dreamy to be real, Tara Sutaria’s elaborate bridal style is fit for a queen. What do you think?

