Tara Sutaria's 3 lakh Ajrakh print lehenga is fit for new bride's first Diwali, all pics
Tara Sutaria in an Ajrakh print lehenga gives us the ultimate traditional look for a new bride's first Diwali. The lehenga set is worth ₹3 lakh.
Published on Nov 03, 2021 11:39 AM IST
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

Actor Tara Sutaria just gave us the ultimate look for a new bride's first Diwali after her wedding, and you should definitely take notes from her. The Tadap star recently shot for an advertisement wearing a beauteous red Ajrakh printed lehenga set and looked breathtakingly gorgeous in it. If you are a new bride and are still looking for traditional attire to make heads turn this Diwali, this is it.

Celebrity stylist Meagan Concessio took to Instagram to post pictures of Tara dressed in the elaborately designed lehenga set. The Ajrakh block-printed attire, featuring pockets, is coloured using eco-friendly dyes, making it a sustainable choice.

The red printed lehenga set is from the shelves of ace designer Anita Dongre's label. If you wish to add this look to your wardrobe, we also found its price, and it will cost you less than 3 lakh. Tara teamed it with accessories from Anmol Jewellers.

Take a look at Tara's photos here:

The Ajrakh hand-block print is a style from Gujarat, involving an intensive sixteen step process of washing, dyeing, printing and drying. The Anita Dongre lehenga set incorporates this block printing technique beautifully. The use of authentic vegetable colours and intricate hand embroidery adds an elegant charm.

The lehenga set features signature gold gota patti along with dori, sequins, and zardozi work. The A-line silhouette adds a regal look to the attire.

Tara teamed it with a sleeveless embroidered blouse and a matching printed dupatta.

The Laukya Ajarakh Lehenga Set is available on the Anita Dongre website, and buying it might create a huge hole in your wallet. It is worth 2,89,000.

Tara Sutaria in an Ajarakh print lehenga.  (anitadongre.com)

Centre-parted sleek ponytail with teased ends, a dainty bindi, smoky eye shadow, glowing skin, blush pink lips, and mascara-adorned lashes completed Tara's glam. She chose floral dangling earrings, rings, and bracelets to accessorise the attire.

This year, Diwali fall on Thursday, November 4.

