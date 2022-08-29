Tara Sutaria slays bridesmaid fashion goals in black blouse, monochrome skirt

Tara Sutaria’s fashion diaries are getting better by the day and we are not complaining at all. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion photoshoots. Be it decking up in an ethnic ensemble and showing us how it is done to slaying a casual look for a day out in the sun, Tara’s fashion diaries are fashion inspo for us to refer to for all the times we want to slay fashion goals. Tara is an absolute fashionista and her Instagram profile is replete with such glimpses of her stunning looks. A day back, she did it again.

Tara Sutaria serves a perfect look in a monochrome ethnic attire

Tara gave us fresh fashion inspo to refer to as she shared a set of pictures of herself attending an event and looking absolutely stunning. The actor played muse to fashion designer Rimzim Dadu and picked an ethnic attire for the event. Tara looked every bit gorgeous and ready to slay as a bridesmaid as she decked up in a black sleeveless blouse with a plunging neckline. The blouse featured a halter neck as well. Tara further teamed it with a statement long skirt that came intricately detailed in shades of black and white. Monochrome seems to be her go-to style and Tara rocked it in style. The skirt featured feature-like patterns in alternate shades of black and white and hugged Tara’s shape and showed off her curves perfectly. Take a look at her pictures here:

Tara slayed fashion goals at the event in Delhi as she further accessorised her look for the day in statement silver danglers. The actor wore her tresses open in straight locks with a middle part as she posed for the indoor photoshoot. Tara opted for a minimal makeup look to let her attire do all the talking. In nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Tara looked ravishing as ever.

