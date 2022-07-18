Ek Villain Returns star Tara Sutaria flaunts hourglass silhouette in 13k corset co-ord skort to slay Bohemian chic

Fans can vouch for Bollywood hottie Tara Sutaria's latest fashion bend towards a burst of prints in her wardrobe, ever since she started promotions of her upcoming film ‘Ek Villain Returns’ and we are loving the Boho game of geometric printed co-ord sets or Aztec prints and mirror embellished embroideries. The diva has been trying to achieve a mix of bohemian chic after slaying the same in Ek Villain Returns and her recent viral picture is enough to back our claim as she sizzled in an ash grey and black co-ord set of Theia printed corset and matching skort.

The pictures from her latest promotional stint that are currently flooding the Internet, show Tara putting her sartorial foot forward in the resort wear fashion and we are taking notes. The pictures feature Tara donning a fitted corset that came with a scooped neckline, adjustable string at the back and boning in the front for the fit.

Made of crepe fabric, the corset sported ash grey and black and black prints all over and was paired up with matching Theia skorts to achieve a complete head to toe power Theia print co-ord look. The Theia flap skorts are a pair of shorts with flap overlay and designed to achieve comfort and chic look at the same time.

Leaving her luscious tresses open down her back in mid-parted soft curls, Tara accessorised her look with a pair of artisanal earrings from Roma Narsinghani and a stack of finger rings. Wearing a dab of brown lipstick, Tara amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes, smokey eyeshadow and filled-in eyebrows. Striking sultry pose for the camera, Tara set the Internet on fire.

The corset and skort is credited to Indian fashion designer, Ankita Dharman's eponymous label that boasts of an extensive range of clothing for women of today’s age and time to bring the trendiest clothes to your doorstep, which include lehengas, jackets, kaftans, skirt sets and more ensuring a solid, fresh change in your wardrobe. While the corset originally costs ₹7,500 on the designer website, the skort is priced at ₹6,200.

Tara Sutaria's corset from Ankita Dharman (ankitadharman.com)

Tara Sutaria's skort from Ankita Dharman (ankitadharman.com)

Tara Sutaria was styled by celebrity fashion stylists Meagan Concessio, Sanya Kapoor, Bidipto Das and Isha Kapadia.