Tara Sutaria takes the internet by storm in a stunning sheer embellished bodycon gown, leaves fans starry-eyed. All pics

Tara Sutaria is a total fashionista who loves to slay fashion goals like a pro. Tara is currently busy promoting her film Apurva and her back-to-back head-turning looks are a visual treat for fashionistas. Earlier, the actress donned a stunning orange lehenga and this time a sheer embellished gown, she definitely rules the charts when it comes to fashion and style. Tara is quite active on social media and her Insta-diaries filled with stylish looks are nothing short of a treasure trove of fashion inspiration for all her followers. Whether it's a mini dress or a pantsuit, the diva knows how to turn heads. Her latest look is no exception and is sure to leave you in awe. (Also read: Tara Sutaria's anarkali and jacket set will transform you into regal goddess this festive season. Are you taking notes? )

Tara Sutaria stuns in a sheer embellished gown

Tara Sutaria takes the internet by storm in a stunning sheer embellished gown(Instagram/@tarasutaria)

On Friday, Tara gave her fans a sweet surprise as the diva took to Instagram and uploaded a series of pictures accompanied by the caption: "APURVA premiere night... Never felt more fabulous :) This week has been overwhelmingly amazing. Over the moon with the response from critics and audiences alike. Tomorrow night we also bring in what will be a VERY special birthday... :) What a week!". Her pictures quickly went viral on social media garnering more than 109k likes and several comments from her adoring fans who couldn't stop gushing over her look. Let's take a moment to admire her beauty.

Tara's stunning outfit is from the shelves of luxury fashion brand Sabina Bilenko's Spring 2023 collection. Her nude-coloured gown features silver detailing and embellishments throughout, a body-hugging fit that perfectly accentuates her stunning curves, and an embroidered band at the neck for the perfect touch of glamour. With the help of celebrity fashion stylist Meagan Concessio, Tara styled her glamorous look with a pair of floral stud earrings, multiple diamond rings adorning her fingers and a pair of high heels.

With the assistance of make-up artist Shraddha Inder Mehta, Tara was dressed in nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascaraed lashes, contoured cheeks, luminous highlighter and a shade of glossy nude lipstick. With the help of make-up artist Zoe Quiny, Tara styled her lustrous locks into a neat bun that perfectly complemented her head-turning look.

