Tara Sutaria is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From acing casual attire to slaying stunning looks in ethnic ensembles to being the boss babe in formal outfits, Tara knows how to walk right into our hearts with her sartorial sense of fashion. The actor knows how to keep it minimal, chic, stylish and comfortable with the choice of her attire. With every picture, Tara ensures to make fashion lovers scurry to take notes of her fashion. The actor's fashion diaries are inspo for us and for all the right reasons. Tara Sutaria is the epitome of elegance in a sheer black saree(Instagram/@tarasutaria)

Tara is currently in Bhutan. The actor, a day back, shared a set of pictures of herself looking ethereal in the six yards of grace. Tara's fashion diaries are our favourite, and her ethnic looks are meant to be bookmarked. The actor shared pictures of herself looking like the epitome of grace in a sheer black saree. With multiple pictures, Tara showed us how to keep it minimal and traditional. The actor looked stunning in the black saree featuring silver sequin details throughout and netted details. She further teamed it with a matching sleeveless blouse with a square neckline. Take a look at her attire here.

" In my favourite.. A sari. Celebrating art, literature, music and the good things in life in magical Bhutan," Tara captioned her pictures. In no time, the actor's pictures were flooded with likes and comments from her Instagram family. Tara further accessorised her look for the day in statement black and silver ear studs. The actor wore her tresses into a sleeked bun with a middle part. With white flowers added to the bun, Tara added more ethnic touch to her look. Tara opted for a minimal makeup look to let her ensemble do all the talking. In nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks, a shade of nude lipstick and a small black bindi, Tara aced the ethnic look to perfection.

