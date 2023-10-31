Tara Sutaria's anarkali and jacket set will transform you into regal goddess this festive season. Are you taking notes?

The ongoing festive season is all about hanging out with family and friends, exchanging gifts, gorging on delicacies, and celebrating at home. Apart from these activities, dressing up in traditional ensembles is one of the major rituals. However, if you need some inspiration to glam up your collection, we have tips straight from Tara Sutaria's personal wardrobe. The star recently slipped into a stunning anarkali and jacket look while promoting her upcoming film Apurva. Check out Tara's pictures below for some sartorial inspiration. Tara Sutaria in anarkali and jacket set looks regal. (Instagram)

Tara Sutaria in an anarkali and jacket set

Tara Sutaria posted pictures of her traditional look in an anarkali and jacket for Apurva promotions on Instagram with the caption, "Dancing about because I was so happy to be in Dilli [heart emoji] for #APURVA wearing my dearest @punitbalanaofficial." Designer Punit Balana also shared Tara's pictures in the ensemble on social media. The opulent black attire embroidered in gold mirror work and Salma accents exudes elegance, comfort, and royalty. You can wear something similar or the same piece for Diwali, Bhai Dooj, Karwa Chauth, and other festivals.

The black anarkali features a plunging U neckline, a cinched detail under the bust, a sleeveless design, a pleated flowy silhouette from the midriff, floor-sweeping hem length, and a layered ghera. Meanwhile, the jacket has quarter-length sleeves, an open front, a relaxed fitting, and an ankle-length hem.

Tara accessorised the ensemble with a matching gold embroidered potli bag, a gold bracelet, a statement ring, a choker necklace, embellished juttis, and ornate earrings. Lastly, she chose muted smoky eye shadow, feathered brows, glossy nude lip shade, mascara on the lashes, a dainty bindi, rouge-tinted cheeks, and beaming highlighter for the glam picks. Centre-parted open silky straight locks gave the finishing touch.

Meanwhile, apart from Tara Sutaria, Apurva stars Rajpal Yadav, Abhishek Banerjee, and Dhairya Karwa. It will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from November 15.

