Taylor Swift is embracing summer in a dreamy sundress on date night with Travis Kelce: Guess how much their fits costs?

Amid growing buzz surrounding their highly anticipated wedding, reportedly set for later this year, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce continue to dominate headlines. The couple was recently spotted enjoying a cosy, PDA-filled dinner date at Or’esh in New York City, further fuelling excitement among fans. As wedding speculation continues to swirl, Swift has also kept up her noticeable streak of stepping out in elegant shades of bridal white, adding even more intrigue to the ongoing rumours.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement in August 2025.(AP)

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For the outing, Taylor and Travis subtly coordinated their looks with complementary white-toned outfits. The Shake It Off hitmaker embraced a soft, romantic aesthetic in a floral-printed off-white sundress from Dôen, while the Kansas City Chiefs tight end kept things casual yet stylish in a blue-and-white patchwork striped shirt from Marni. Let’s take a closer look at their ensembles!

Taylor Swift’s dreamy floral ensemble

The 36-year-old singer stepped out in Dôen’s Ashlynn midi dress – a dreamy off-shoulder sundress, featuring a ruched bodice and delicate bell sleeves that added to its romantic charm. The flowing dress was adorned with soft blue and green floral prints throughout, giving the look an effortlessly feminine and vintage-inspired feel. Cinched elegantly at the waist, the flattering A-line silhouette flowed gracefully down to her calves, perfectly accentuating her frame. The dress currently retails for USD 385 (approximately INR 36,948).

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{{^usCountry}} Taylor completed the romantic look with a pair of beige twist leather sandals from Aquazzura, priced at USD 835 (approximately INR 80,135). She paired the floral ensemble with a woven straw shoulder bag that added a soft, summery charm to the outfit. Keeping the styling elegant and understated, Swift accessorised with delicate jewellery pieces, including dainty earrings and a fine necklace. Her makeup appeared fresh and radiant, elevated by her signature soft pink lip, while her hair was styled in a relaxed updo with wispy, face-framing fringes that gave the entire look an effortlessly dreamy finish. Travis Kelce’s whimsical striped outfit {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Taylor completed the romantic look with a pair of beige twist leather sandals from Aquazzura, priced at USD 835 (approximately INR 80,135). She paired the floral ensemble with a woven straw shoulder bag that added a soft, summery charm to the outfit. Keeping the styling elegant and understated, Swift accessorised with delicate jewellery pieces, including dainty earrings and a fine necklace. Her makeup appeared fresh and radiant, elevated by her signature soft pink lip, while her hair was styled in a relaxed updo with wispy, face-framing fringes that gave the entire look an effortlessly dreamy finish. Travis Kelce’s whimsical striped outfit {{/usCountry}}

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Travis Kelce perfectly complemented Taylor Swift’s romantic ensemble with a laid-back yet fashion-forward look. The NFL star sported the Slawn Cotton Camp Shirt from Marni, priced at USD 344.99 (approximately INR 33,108), featuring playful multicoloured patchwork graphics layered over classic blue-and-white stripes and relaxed short sleeves. He paired the statement shirt with dark pinstriped tailored trousers and sleek black boots, striking the perfect balance between casual and polished. Keeping the accessories minimal yet refined, Travis completed the look with a metallic silver watch and a simple silver chain necklace.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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