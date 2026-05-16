Taylor Swift is embracing summer in a dreamy sundress on date night with Travis Kelce: Guess how much their fits costs?
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce stepped out for a PDA filled date night in New York, wearing coordinated white ensembles. Here's how much their pieces cost.
Amid growing buzz surrounding their highly anticipated wedding, reportedly set for later this year, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce continue to dominate headlines. The couple was recently spotted enjoying a cosy, PDA-filled dinner date at Or’esh in New York City, further fuelling excitement among fans. As wedding speculation continues to swirl, Swift has also kept up her noticeable streak of stepping out in elegant shades of bridal white, adding even more intrigue to the ongoing rumours.
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For the outing, Taylor and Travis subtly coordinated their looks with complementary white-toned outfits. The Shake It Off hitmaker embraced a soft, romantic aesthetic in a floral-printed off-white sundress from Dôen, while the Kansas City Chiefs tight end kept things casual yet stylish in a blue-and-white patchwork striped shirt from Marni. Let’s take a closer look at their ensembles!
Taylor Swift’s dreamy floral ensemble
The 36-year-old singer stepped out in Dôen’s Ashlynn midi dress – a dreamy off-shoulder sundress, featuring a ruched bodice and delicate bell sleeves that added to its romantic charm. The flowing dress was adorned with soft blue and green floral prints throughout, giving the look an effortlessly feminine and vintage-inspired feel. Cinched elegantly at the waist, the flattering A-line silhouette flowed gracefully down to her calves, perfectly accentuating her frame. The dress currently retails for USD 385 (approximately INR 36,948).
Taylor completed the romantic look with a pair of beige twist leather sandals from Aquazzura, priced at USD 835 (approximately INR 80,135). She paired the floral ensemble with a woven straw shoulder bag that added a soft, summery charm to the outfit. Keeping the styling elegant and understated, Swift accessorised with delicate jewellery pieces, including dainty earrings and a fine necklace. Her makeup appeared fresh and radiant, elevated by her signature soft pink lip, while her hair was styled in a relaxed updo with wispy, face-framing fringes that gave the entire look an effortlessly dreamy finish.
Travis Kelce’s whimsical striped outfit{{/usCountry}}
Taylor completed the romantic look with a pair of beige twist leather sandals from Aquazzura, priced at USD 835 (approximately INR 80,135). She paired the floral ensemble with a woven straw shoulder bag that added a soft, summery charm to the outfit. Keeping the styling elegant and understated, Swift accessorised with delicate jewellery pieces, including dainty earrings and a fine necklace. Her makeup appeared fresh and radiant, elevated by her signature soft pink lip, while her hair was styled in a relaxed updo with wispy, face-framing fringes that gave the entire look an effortlessly dreamy finish.
Travis Kelce’s whimsical striped outfit{{/usCountry}}
Travis Kelce perfectly complemented Taylor Swift’s romantic ensemble with a laid-back yet fashion-forward look. The NFL star sported the Slawn Cotton Camp Shirt from Marni, priced at USD 344.99 (approximately INR 33,108), featuring playful multicoloured patchwork graphics layered over classic blue-and-white stripes and relaxed short sleeves. He paired the statement shirt with dark pinstriped tailored trousers and sleek black boots, striking the perfect balance between casual and polished. Keeping the accessories minimal yet refined, Travis completed the look with a metallic silver watch and a simple silver chain necklace.
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