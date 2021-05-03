The coming back of biker shorts

Back in the late 70s and 80s cycling shorts as they called it was a rage. From Madonna to Sarah Jessica Parker and even the fashion icon, Princess Diana was seen donning the trend. “On a serious note, the 80’s such a high glam era when biker shorts made its first appearance....it was high performance wear that said goodbye to the frump. So, Saint Laurent and Balmain getting it back on the runway was such a thrill. I think it’s making a comeback because a huge fitness weave has taken the world over since we are now making conscious choices for ourselves,” says designer Anand Bhushan.

Today, as we go back to comfort dressing, the biker shorts seem to be making a comeback and this time they are not mere sportswear. You can see them teamed with blazers, jackets and even sequins. “With people being in lockdown, biker shorts come out as a piece of clothing that’s extremely comfortable and has a lot of functionality and versatility. Whether one is working out, working from home or even stepping out for an errand they come in handy. A pair of biker shorts can be teamed with a tank/tee shirt, sweater, blouse, hoodie, oversized shirt or a light jacket/blazer depending on one’s mood and occasion. This helps it serve a diverse purpose and makes one feel dressed up yet comfortable rather than being in pyjamas all day,” says designer Aiana Mahajan.

Biker shorts today are not just available in spandex and nylon, you can see in stretchable cottons worn as causal and loungewear. “Wear something long so it covers your bum. You can team them with sweatshirts like Lady Diana, oversized shirt with belt like Deepika Padukone. To up the style game, wear them with heels. When wearing it for a formal look, make sure the fabric is lustrous and not cotton,” recommends stylist Isha Bhansali.