The power of crisp white shirts

The humble yet timeless classic piece, white shirts can be dressed up or down according to your mood and personality. Take inspiration from these style influencers to wear it in different ways. Read on to know more:

Rest your case in a corset

(Photo: Instagram)

Cinched at the waist with a black sheer corset and left untucked, style your oversized white shirt like actor Deepika Padukone for a more sensual look. With washed-out mom jeans, golden accessories and tousled waves, you will be set to turn heads!

Nail it in minimal style

(Photo: Instagram)

Woke up on the wrong side of the bed and in no mood to dress up? Throw on a white shirt and ripped blue jeans like actor Karishma Tanna. Accessorise the minimal look with silver hoops and a top bun to beat the heat.

Twist it in a shirt dress

(Photo: Instagram)

Take style lessons from actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra and give a fun twist to the staple piece with a white batwing-sleeved shirt dress. The hand embroidery sleeves and the drawstring closure on the waist, adds a contemporary style to the ensemble.

Co-ord to the rescue

(Photo: Instagram)

You can pair a co-ord set with a white shirt to create a whole new look. Take inspo from social media influencer Valeria Lipovetsky and layer a co-ord set’s mini top over a shirt and own the look like a boss.

Knot it up

(Photo: Instagram)

In true Gen Z style, opt for a white shirt with a small collar, which is all the rage this season. Tie it up in a high knot and slip in a mini skirt showing off your mid-riff. Cap it off with a baguette bag, a pair of sunglasses and hoops like fashion blogger Juhi Godambe.

Layer for flavour

(Photo: Instagram)

Give the typical styling a miss and layer your crisp white shirt dress under a turtleneck dress like fashion blogger Riya Jain with knee-high white socks and ankle-length heeled boots.