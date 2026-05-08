These 10 sunscreen body lotions SPF 50 are your basic summer skincare essentials
When summer heat worsens, it's time to include a sunscreen body lotion in your vanity kit. Here are 10 SPF 50 lotions worth buying.
Our Picks
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SunScoop 5% Niacinamide Daily Moisture Sunscreen Body Lotion SPF 50+ PA++++ Broad Spectrum| In-Vivo Tested| 24-Hours Moisturization| Non-Greasy| No White Cast| Reduces Tan| Smoothens Skin (200ml)
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Chemist At Play Bright Boost SPF Body Lotion | With 5% Niacinamide & SPF 50+ PA++++ | 24 hours moisturization | Lightweight & Non-Greasy Formula | 236ml
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WishCare Sunscreen Body Lotion with SPF 50 PA+++ In- Vivo Tested | Body Sunscreen With Broad Spectrum UVA & UVB Protection, No White Cast | With Carrot Seed & Raspberry | For All Skin Types | For Women & Men | 200ml
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Bi-Luma Sunscreen| Spf 50+ & Pa++++|Brightening & Hydrating Sunscreen|Dermatologically Tested|Uva,Uvb,Visible Light, Blue Light & Pollution |Oily, Dry, Sensitive & Combination Skin| 50Ml
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NIVEA Sun Protect and Moisture 75ml SPF 50 Advanced Sunscreen for Normal Instant Protection| PA+++ UVA - UVB Protection System| Vitamin E + Moisture| Very Water Resistant| For Unisex
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Biotique Bio Sandalwood Sunscreen Ultra Soothing Face Lotion, SPF 50+ |Ultra Protective Lotion| Keeps Skin Soft, Fair and Moisturized| Water Resistant| For All Skin Types| 120ml
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PONDS SUN MIRACLE SPF 50 PA+++ LIGHTWEIGHT SUNSCREEN BODY LOTION, PROTECTS FROM UVA/UVB RAYS, 1% ACTIVE NIACINAMIDE, NO WHITE CAST-90ML
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Fixderma Shadow Sunscreen Body Lotion with SPF 50 PA+++ & 2% Niacinamide | Body Sunscreen | Prevents Sun Tan, UVA & UVB Protection with No White Cast For Women & Men - 200 ml
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THE LOVE CO Sunscreen Body Lotion SPF 50 PA++++ for Women & Men 200ml | Broad Spectrum UVA UVB Protection | No White Cast, Lightweight & Non-Greasy | Niacinamide, Carrot seed , Cica & Ceramide | Face & Body, All Skin Types
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ASAYA | Body Sunscreen Spray SPF 50+ PA++++ | In VIVO Tested | Lightweight Broad Spectrum Protection | Quick Dry Mist | Designed for Outdoor & Daily Use | For Men & Women | 100 ml
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Your summer skincare is just an SPF away. While the summer heat has become really intense, it's time to keep a body lotion with SPF 50 handy. Whether you're stepping out in the scorching sun or staying indoors, a body lotion with SPF has to be your best bet. And with the Amazon Summer Sale going on, you can get discounts too.
Apart from protecting your skin from the sun's rays, a good sunscreen lotion also helps keep your skin nourished and hydrated. Being thick in consistency, it lathers well and keeps you protected from the sun's harsh UV rays. So, if you're looking to buy a sunscreen lotion with SPF 50 without spending much, this is the right time to do so.
For your reference, we have created this list of 10 body lotions with SPF 50 for you.
10 sunscreen body lotion with SPF 50
1.
SunScoop 5% Niacinamide Daily Moisture Sunscreen Body Lotion...
This lightweight SPF 50+ body lotion is a summer favourite for people who want hydration and sun protection in one step. Infused with 5% niacinamide, ceramides, oat extract, and aloe vera, it helps reduce tanning while keeping skin soft and moisturised throughout hot days. Amazon shoppers love its non-sticky texture, fast absorption, and zero white cast, making it perfect for daily wear during the Amazon Summer Sale. Many users also mention that it feels more like a body lotion than a traditional sunscreen.
2.
Chemist At Play Bright Boost SPF Body Lotion | With 5% Niaci...
Chemist At Play Bright Boost SPF Body Lotion is designed for busy summer routines where skincare meets sun protection. Packed with brightening ingredients and SPF 50 protection, it helps maintain even-looking skin while preventing harsh UV damage. Customers appreciate its smooth texture and lightweight feel, especially during humid weather. Reviews often highlight how easily it spreads without feeling greasy, making it ideal for daily office commutes or outdoor activities. During the Amazon Summer Sale, many shoppers consider it a budget-friendly option for everyday body sun care.{{/usCountry}}
Chemist At Play Bright Boost SPF Body Lotion is designed for busy summer routines where skincare meets sun protection. Packed with brightening ingredients and SPF 50 protection, it helps maintain even-looking skin while preventing harsh UV damage. Customers appreciate its smooth texture and lightweight feel, especially during humid weather. Reviews often highlight how easily it spreads without feeling greasy, making it ideal for daily office commutes or outdoor activities. During the Amazon Summer Sale, many shoppers consider it a budget-friendly option for everyday body sun care.{{/usCountry}}
3.
WishCare Sunscreen Body Lotion with SPF 50 PA+++ In- Vivo Te...
WishCare Sunscreen Body Lotion SPF 50 PA+++ has become popular among users looking for long-lasting sun protection with moisturising benefits. The lotion blends easily into the skin without leaving a heavy white cast, which customers especially appreciate during peak summer heat. Many Amazon reviewers mention its pleasant fragrance and comfortable finish for daily use. Families also like using it as an all-purpose body sunscreen for vacations, travel, and outdoor activities. With strong SPF protection and skin-friendly hydration, it is frequently recommended during the Amazon Summer Sale season.
Bi-Luma Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA++++ is a dermatologist-inspired sunscreen known for broad-spectrum protection and lightweight coverage. It is especially loved by users with uneven skin tone concerns who want reliable protection against tanning and pigmentation. Customers describe the texture as comfortable and suitable for regular outdoor exposure during intense summer weather. Many appreciate that it feels gentle on sensitive skin while still delivering high UV protection. During the Amazon Summer Sale, shoppers often pick it for its premium feel and strong PA++++ coverage for Indian summers.
5.
NIVEA Sun Protect and Moisture 75ml SPF 50 Advanced Sunscree...
NIVEA Sun Protect and Moisture SPF 50 remains a trusted summer essential for families looking for dependable sun care. The formula combines UVA/UVB protection with moisturising ingredients that help prevent dryness caused by sun exposure. Amazon customers frequently praise its familiar lotion texture, easy availability, and reliable performance during vacations and outdoor trips. Many users also like that it keeps skin feeling soft instead of sticky. Its affordable pricing during the Amazon Summer Sale makes it a popular pick for stocking up on daily sunscreen protection.
6.
Biotique Bio Sandalwood Sunscreen Ultra Soothing Face Lotion...
Biotique Bio Sandalwood Sunscreen is a herbal-inspired sunscreen lotion that combines SPF 50 protection with soothing sandalwood benefits. Customers often enjoy its ayurvedic feel and lightweight application, especially for casual daily wear. Many reviewers mention that it works well for normal to oily skin types and gives a fresh, comfortable finish during summer days. Its compact and travel-friendly packaging also makes it convenient for carrying outdoors. During the Amazon Summer Sale, it attracts shoppers searching for affordable herbal sunscreen options with everyday usability.
7.
POND'S SUN MIRACLE SPF 50 PA+++ LIGHTWEIGHT SUNSCREEN BODY L...
POND’S Sun Miracle SPF 50 PA+++ offers a lightweight crème-gel texture that many users enjoy during hot and humid weather. The formula is designed to provide strong sun protection while feeling breathable on the skin. Amazon buyers often mention that it absorbs quickly and leaves a smooth finish without excessive oiliness. It is commonly appreciated by younger users and college students looking for affordable daily sunscreen protection. During the Amazon Summer Sale, this sunscreen becomes a convenient, budget-friendly option for regular summer skincare routines.
Fixderma Shadow Sunscreen Body Lotion SPF 50 is widely appreciated for its dermatologically tested formula and lightweight texture. Customers often praise its non-greasy finish and comfortable wear during long outdoor hours. Many users with sensitive or acne-prone skin mention that it feels gentle while still providing reliable broad-spectrum protection. The lotion spreads easily without leaving a noticeable white cast, making it suitable for daily body use. During the Amazon Summer Sale, it is frequently chosen by shoppers looking for effective sunscreen protection with a skincare-focused formula.
THE LOVE CO Sunscreen Body Lotion SPF 50 combines summer skincare with moisturizing comfort for daily outdoor use. Customers appreciate its smooth lotion consistency and easy application across larger body areas like arms and legs. Reviews often highlight that it feels nourishing without becoming overly greasy in warm weather. Many users enjoy using it before travel, beach days, or regular commuting because of its lightweight feel. During the Amazon Summer Sale, it becomes an attractive choice for shoppers wanting affordable SPF protection with body lotion benefits.
10.
ASAYA | Body Sunscreen Spray SPF 50+ PA++++ | In VIVO Tested...
ASAYA Body Sunscreen Spray SPF 50+ PA++++ is a convenient mist sunscreen designed for quick reapplication during busy summer days. Customers love its spray format because it feels lightweight, refreshing, and easy to use on the go. Many reviewers mention that it works especially well for outdoor activities, travel, and beach outings where regular sunscreen reapplication is important. The formula is appreciated for leaving minimal residue while still offering strong SPF protection. During the Amazon Summer Sale, it becomes a favourite among shoppers looking for fast and mess-free sunscreen coverage.
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What does SPF 50 mean in body lotion?
SPF 50 means the sunscreen helps protect your skin from around 98% of UVB rays that cause sunburn and tanning.
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Is SPF 50 good for Indian summers?
Yes, SPF 50 is highly recommended for Indian summers because of strong UV exposure and heat.
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Can sunscreen body lotion replace regular body lotion?
Many SPF body lotions also provide hydration, so they can work as both moisturiser and sunscreen for daily use.
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How often should I reapply sunscreen body lotion?
Dermatologists generally recommend reapplying every 2–3 hours, especially after sweating, swimming, or prolonged outdoor exposure.
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Does sunscreen body lotion leave a white cast?
Modern SPF body lotions are designed to blend easily, though some formulas may still leave a slight white cast depending on skin tone and ingredients.
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