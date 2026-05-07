Amazon Summer Sale starts tomorrow: Get up to 60% off on matte, glossy, and satin lipsticks from top brands

Women have a special love affair with lipsticks, and when you get up to 60% off, there is no reason why you shouldn't be adding a few into your collection. The Amazon Great Summer Sale is starting May 8th, and is the best time to buy your favourite lipsticks from renowned brands like Chambhor, Mac, Revlon, Lakme, Maybelline, and many more. Amazon sale on lipsticks: Up to 60% off (Pexels) Shweta Pandey From matte shades to glossy ones, there is a lipstick for everyone and for all your occasions. So, whether you need a nude shade for your everyday work or a bold red for your evening parties, the Amazon Sale is the right time to wishlist them into your cart. Along with this, all HDFC credit card users also get an instant 10% discount on purchases. In case you are interested in buying lipsticks from your favourite brand during the sale, here is our list of 8 lipsticks worth considering. 8 lipsticks worth buying during the sale

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This premium lipstick blends skincare with makeup, offering a satin-matte finish enriched with nourishing oils. During the Amazon Summer Sale, it’s a great pick for those seeking clean beauty. Customers often appreciate its lightweight feel and hydrating texture, making it comfortable for long wear. Many reviews highlight its smooth glide and subtle luxe shine that doesn’t dry lips, making it perfect for everyday elegance with a high-end touch.

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Crafted with Ayurvedic ingredients, this lipstick is a go-to for natural beauty lovers. Shoppers during Amazon sales love its chemical-free formula and earthy shades. Reviews frequently mention its gentle feel on sensitive lips and moisturising effect, thanks to organic ghee and oils. While it may need reapplication, customers value its safe, toxin-free formulation and soft finish, ideal for those prioritising wellness and sustainability in their makeup routine.

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A cult favourite, this lipstick is known for bold pigment and iconic shades. During Amazon deals, it becomes more accessible for luxury buyers. Customers consistently praise its rich colour payoff and smooth, velvety matte finish that lasts for hours. Experts and testers also rank MAC among the top-performing long-wear lipsticks for comfort and fade resistance. It’s a reliable pick for statement looks and special occasions.

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A timeless favourite, this lipstick is widely loved for its creamy texture and glossy finish. During the Amazon Summer Sale, it’s a great budget-luxury option. Customers highlight how hydrating and lightweight it feels, making it perfect for daily wear. Beauty experts also praise its performance, noting its rich colour and comfortable formula that rivals high-end brands. Ideal for anyone wanting effortless shine and comfort.

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This lipstick delivers intense matte colour with a surprisingly creamy feel. Amazon shoppers often grab it during sales for its premium formula at a better price. Reviews commonly mention its long-lasting wear and smooth application without excessive dryness. Many users love the sophisticated shade range and luxurious packaging, making it a favourite for both work and evening looks. It balances bold pigment with comfort, making matte lips feel more wearable.

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A bestseller for a reason, this lipstick is a must-have during the Amazon Summer Sale deals. Customers love its intense pigmentation, creamy matte finish, and budget-friendly pricing. Infused with nourishing ingredients like shea butter, it keeps lips comfortable and hydrated while delivering bold colour. Reviews frequently mention its smooth one-swipe application and everyday wearability, making it perfect for beginners and makeup lovers alike.

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Known for its long-lasting formula, this lipstick is ideal for all-day wear. During Amazon sales, it becomes an attractive mid-range option. Customers often rave about its bold pigment and impressive staying power without constant touch-ups. Beauty testers also highlight its vivid colour and comfortable matte finish that lasts for hours. It’s a great choice for events, workdays, or anyone who wants fuss-free, transfer-resistant lips.

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FAQ for lipsticks Which lipstick finish is best for summer? Matte and satin-matte lipsticks are popular for summer as they last longer and resist melting. Lightweight formulas with hydration are ideal. How do I make lipstick last longer? Prep with lip balm, use a lip liner, apply lipstick, blot with tissue, and reapply. Setting with a light powder can also help. Which lipstick is best for daily use? Creamy or satin lipsticks like Revlon or Maybelline are great for everyday wear due to comfort and ease of application. What’s better: liquid or bullet lipstick? Liquid lipsticks last longer, while bullet lipsticks are more hydrating and easier to apply. Are matte lipsticks drying? Some can be, but modern formulas (like Maybelline or L’Oréal) include hydrating ingredients to improve comfort.