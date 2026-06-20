These 6 non-greasy moisturisers for acne-prone skin let your skin breathe without clogging pores

One of the biggest troubles that most people with oily skin face is the excessive shine on their T-zone and clogged pores, which often lead to blackheads. This is why most people with acne-prone skin tend to skip moisturisers, fearing they increase oiliness and worsen breakouts. However, inadequate hydration can disrupt the skin barrier, leading to dryness, irritation, and compensatory overproduction of sebum, which may further aggravate acne.

Moisturiser for acne prone skin(Pexels)

But now, no more. We have curated a list of 6 moisturisers that are suited for oily, acne-prone skin. Most of these moisturisers are lightweight and gel-based, so they nourish your skin and do not add too much shine as well. Most of these creams typically contain beneficial ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, glycerin, ceramides, niacinamide, and soothing botanical extracts that provide hydration while supporting skin repair and reducing inflammation.

6 moisturisers for acne-prone skin that won’t clog pores

1.

The Derma Co. 5% Nia-Ceramide Mattifying Moisturizer

The Derma Co. 5% Nia-Ceramide Mattifying Moisturiser is specially formulated for oily and acne-prone skin, and gives a mattifying effect. This moisturiser is powered by 5% niacinamide and ceramides, which help control excess oil production while supporting the skin barrier. Its lightweight, non-greasy formula delivers long-lasting hydration without clogging pores. Panthenol present in the moisturiser deeply hydrates and soothes, reducing irritation, while Allantoin keeps pores clear, preventing sudden breakouts and promoting healthier skin. It absorbs quickly into the skin, leaving behind a smooth, matte finish that feels comfortable throughout the day. Its regular use may help reduce the appearance of blemishes, redness, and uneven texture while keeping the skin balanced and healthy-looking.

Reasons to buy Contains 5% niacinamide for oil control Ceramides help strengthen the skin barrier Lightweight and non-greasy texture Matte finish, suitable for oily skin Non-comedogenic formula that does not clog pores Reasons to avoid Not enough hydration for extremely dry skin Matte finish may feel too light during winter Results on acne marks may take time

Customer Reviews

Customers frequently praise this moisturiser for its lightweight texture and effective oil-control properties. Many users report that it keeps their skin hydrated without making it greasy, making it ideal for daily use in humid weather. Several reviewers noticed reduced shine and smoother skin after a few weeks. However, some users with combination or dry skin felt the hydration level was insufficient, especially during colder months.

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{{^usCountry}} Now getting glass-like skin is easier with the Mamaearth Rice Oil-Free Face Moisturiser. This lightweight skincare solution is designed to hydrate oily and acne-prone skin without leaving a greasy residue. Enriched with rice water and niacinamide, this moisturiser helps improve skin texture while maintaining moisture balance. Its fast-absorbing formula delivers refreshing hydration and supports a healthy-looking complexion. Enriched with black oats, this oil-free moisturiser locks in moisture, making your skin soft and supple, especially under sunscreen or makeup. With regular use of this moisturiser, your skin feels softer, smoother, and more balanced while excess shine remains under control throughout the day. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Now getting glass-like skin is easier with the Mamaearth Rice Oil-Free Face Moisturiser. This lightweight skincare solution is designed to hydrate oily and acne-prone skin without leaving a greasy residue. Enriched with rice water and niacinamide, this moisturiser helps improve skin texture while maintaining moisture balance. Its fast-absorbing formula delivers refreshing hydration and supports a healthy-looking complexion. Enriched with black oats, this oil-free moisturiser locks in moisture, making your skin soft and supple, especially under sunscreen or makeup. With regular use of this moisturiser, your skin feels softer, smoother, and more balanced while excess shine remains under control throughout the day. {{/usCountry}}

Reasons to buy Oil-free formulation Contains rice water and niacinamide Suitable for daily use Lightweight and refreshing Works well under makeup Reasons to avoid Fragrance may not suit sensitive skin Hydration may feel light in very dry areas Visible results vary among users

Customer Reviews

Customers often appreciate the moisturiser's lightweight consistency and quick absorption technique. Users mention that it leaves the skin feeling fresh and hydrated without causing breakouts. Many reviewers like its suitability for oily skin and humid climates. Some customers, however, feel the fragrance is slightly strong, while others mention that those with extremely dry patches may need a richer moisturiser.

2.

CeraVe Moisturizing Cream For Dry To Very Dry Skin (177ml) -...

CeraVe Moisturizing Cream is a dermatologist-developed moisturiser designed to provide long-lasting hydration while restoring the skin's natural protective barrier. Enriched with essential ceramides and hyaluronic acid, this moisturiser helps lock in moisture and improve skin comfort. It has a rich yet non-irritating formula, which is suitable for sensitive skin and can be used on both the face and body. This moisturiser contains hyaluronic acid along with 3 ceramides, making it perfect for dry skin types too. Despite its nourishing texture, this moisturiser is non-comedogenic. Regular use leaves the skin feeling soft, smooth, and well-hydrated while supporting overall skin health and resilience.

Reasons to buy Contains ceramides and hyaluronic acid Dermatologist-developed Fragrance-free Suitable for sensitive skin Long-lasting hydration Reasons to avoid Thick texture may feel heavy on oily skin Premium pricing May not provide a matte finish

Customer Reviews

Customers consistently praise CeraVe Moisturizing Cream for its ability to deeply hydrate dry and sensitive skin. Many users report improved skin barrier health and reduced dryness. Reviewers appreciate its fragrance-free formula and gentle nature. Some people with oily skin find the cream slightly heavy, particularly during hot weather, but still value its nourishing benefits.

3.

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Face Moisturizer 50ml

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Moisturizer combines lightweight hydration with the power of hyaluronic acid to help replenish skin moisture throughout the day. Its water-gel texture absorbs quickly and delivers a refreshing feel without leaving behind a greasy residue. Designed for daily use, this moisturiser keeps skin looking plump, smooth, and hydrated. Its fast-absorbing formula works particularly well for oily and combination skin types. Regular use helps maintain skin softness and comfort while supporting a healthy moisture balance.

Reasons to buy Hyaluronic acid-based hydration Water-gel texture Lightweight and refreshing Fast absorption Suitable for daily use Reasons to avoid Contains fragrance in some variants Hydration may not last for very dry skin Higher price point

Customer Reviews

Many users describe this moisturiser as refreshing, lightweight, and effective for daily hydration. Customers appreciate its water-gel consistency and non-greasy finish. Several reviewers mention that it leaves skin feeling smooth and plump. However, some users with sensitive skin note that the fragrance may not be ideal, and a few wish it offered richer hydration.

4.

POND'S Light Moisturiser, Non- Oily With Vitamin E And Glyce...

POND'S Light Moisturiser is a budget-friendly daily moisturiser known for its lightweight and non-oily texture. This moisturiser is infused with vitamin E and glycerin, which provide essential hydration while leaving the skin feeling soft and smooth. Moreover, being lightweight, its formula absorbs quickly and works well for normal to oily skin types. This moisturiser is suitable for everyday use and can be worn comfortably under makeup or sunscreen.

Reasons to buy Affordable and widely available Lightweight texture Contains vitamin E and glycerin Suitable for daily use Quick absorption Reasons to avoid Contains fragrance Basic formula with limited active ingredients May not address specific acne concerns

Customer Reviews

Customers often praise this moisturiser for offering good hydration at an affordable price. Many users appreciate its light texture and ease of application. A few reviewers mention that it works well as a daily moisturiser without feeling greasy. Some customers with sensitive skin note that the fragrance may not suit everyone, while others prefer products with stronger acne-focused ingredients.

5.

Dr. Reddy's Venusia Acne Control Moisturizer | Pore Minimisi...

Dr Reddy's Venusia Acne Control Moisturizer is a lightweight, non-greasy moisturiser specially formulated for oily and acne-prone skin. Enriched with niacinamide, glycerin, and oil-control ingredients, it helps maintain skin hydration without clogging pores or leaving a sticky residue. The formula supports the skin barrier, controls excess sebum, and may help reduce the appearance of acne marks over time. Its quick-absorbing texture makes it suitable for daily use, leaving the skin feeling soft, balanced, and comfortably moisturised throughout the day.

Reasons to buy Lightweight, fast-absorbing texture Suitable for oily and acne-prone skin Helps maintain hydration without excessive greasiness Contains niacinamide, known for acne and oil-control benefits Supports skin barrier health Reasons to avoid May feel insufficient for very dry skin types Includes parabens, which some consumers prefer to avoid Some users report occasional breakouts depending on skin sensitivity

Customer Reviews

Customers generally praise Venusia Acne Control Moisturizer for its lightweight feel and non-sticky finish. Many users with oily, acne-prone, and sensitive skin mention that it provides adequate hydration without making the face look greasy. Several reviewers appreciate how quickly it absorbs and how well it layers with sunscreen. Customers also note improvements in skin texture and reduced dryness.

Comparison Table

Product Name Key Benefits Key Ingredients The Derma Co. 5% Nia-Ceramide Mattifying Moisturizer Oil control, barrier repair, matte finish Niacinamide, Ceramides Mamaearth Rice Oil-Free Face Moisturizer Lightweight hydration, texture improvement Rice Water, Niacinamide CeraVe Moisturizing Cream Deep hydration, barrier restoration Ceramides, Hyaluronic Acid Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Long-lasting hydration, plumping effect Hyaluronic Acid POND'S Light Moisturiser Everyday hydration, affordability Vitamin E, Glycerin

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FAQ: Moisturisers for Acne-Prone Skin Do acne-prone skin types need a moisturiser? Yes. Moisturisers help maintain the skin barrier and prevent excess dryness, which can trigger increased oil production

Can a moisturiser cause acne? A heavy or pore-clogging moisturiser may contribute to breakouts. Look for non-comedogenic formulas.

What ingredients are best for acne-prone skin? Niacinamide, ceramides, hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and soothing ingredients are commonly recommended.

Should oily skin use moisturiser daily? Yes. Oily skin still requires hydration to maintain a healthy moisture balance

Can I use moisturiser with acne treatments? Yes. A moisturiser can reduce dryness and irritation caused by acne treatments

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Pandey ...Read More Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care. She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs. Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks. Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust. Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read Less

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