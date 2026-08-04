These 7 lip serums are what I would swear by for my everyday lip care routine

I have always been a fan of lip balms. In fact, that is one makeup essential I dare not step out without. From the tinted to the matte, I have tried almost all of them. But the moment I tried my hand at lip serums, it was an absolute delight. In fact, it was only after using lip serums that I realised my lips needed a little extra care, especially when I started using long-lasting lipsticks more often.

What are lip serums?

I tried these 7 lip serums and fell in love with them (Magnific)

By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

Unlike traditional lip balms, lip serums are usually packed with nourishing ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, peptides, vitamin E, jojoba oil and plant-based oils that help hydrate, repair and improve the overall appearance of the lips. They feel lightweight, absorb quickly and leave my lips looking naturally plump and healthy without feeling sticky.

And after trying a couple of lip serums, these seven have become my everyday favourites. They are the ones I keep reaching for, whether I am heading out with makeup or spending a day at home.

One of my favourite products for daily use is the e.l.f. Glow Reviver Lip Oil. Although it is marketed as a lip oil, it delivers the nourishing benefits of a serum. The lightweight formula contains nourishing oils that help keep my lips soft throughout the day. I love wearing it alone because it gives my lips a healthy shine without feeling heavy. It also works beautifully over lipstick whenever my lips need a quick moisture boost.

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Whenever my lips feel dry after wearing matte lipsticks, I reach for the Laneige Glaze Craze Tinted Lip Serum. Infused with barrier-boosting ceramides and polypeptides, it provides long-lasting hydration while leaving my lips smooth and supple. I often use it during the day as a lightweight alternative to the brand's famous overnight lip mask. It instantly makes my lips feel comfortable and well-moisturised.

I love how The Ordinary PHA 5% Exfoliating Lip Serum gently smooths my lips without feeling harsh. Formulated with 5% polyhydroxy acids (PHA), it helps remove dead skin cells while keeping my lips soft and comfortable. The lightweight, non-sticky texture absorbs quickly, making it ideal for daily use or as a prep step before lipstick. It leaves my lips looking smoother, healthier, and ready for any lip colour.

I like using the INTIMIFY Beetroot Lip Serum whenever my lips need an extra boost of nourishment. Enriched with beetroot extract, vitamin E, and moisturising plant oils, it helps keep my lips soft, hydrated, and naturally fresh-looking. The lightweight formula feels comfortable throughout the day and adds a subtle healthy glow. With regular use, my lips feel smoother, well-conditioned, and less prone to dryness.

I enjoy wearing the Sammmm LOVE Moisturizing Lip Tint Oil because it combines hydration with a hint of colour. Infused with jojoba oil, vitamin E, and nourishing botanical oils, it keeps my lips moisturised while delivering a glossy finish. The non-sticky texture feels lightweight and comfortable, making it perfect for everyday wear. It gives my lips a healthy-looking tint while helping them stay soft and supple.

If I want my lips to feel pampered, the Clarins Lip Comfort Oil is my go-to pick. Enriched with plant oils such as jojoba and hazelnut oil, it nourishes my lips while adding a beautiful glossy finish. I love how comfortable it feels even after hours of wear. It is perfect for days when I want hydrated lips without applying heavy makeup.

I reach for TIRTIR My Glow Rosy Lip Oil whenever I want glossy, deeply hydrated lips. Formulated with jojoba oil, avocado oil, and vitamin E, it helps lock in moisture and leaves my lips feeling smooth and nourished. The silky texture glides on effortlessly without feeling heavy or sticky. It adds a beautiful rosy shine while helping my lips look plump, healthy, and well cared for.

My everyday lip care routine

These lip serums have completely changed the way I care for my lips. I always start by gently exfoliating my lips once or twice a week to remove dry skin. During the day, I apply a lightweight serum or lip oil to maintain hydration, especially before wearing lipstick. At night, I use a richer serum or treatment to help repair my lips while I sleep.

For me, lip serums are no longer an optional beauty product; they are an essential part of my skincare routine. These seven favourites have helped me maintain softer, smoother and healthier-looking lips throughout the year, and I genuinely find myself reaching for them every single day. If you're looking to upgrade your lip care routine, these are the products I would confidently recommend trying.

Benefits of Lip Serums

Provides deep and long-lasting hydration.

Helps repair dry, cracked, and chapped lips.

Makes lips feel softer, smoother, and healthier.

Improves lip texture with regular use.

Helps reduce flakiness and rough patches.

Nourishes lips with vitamins, peptides, and botanical oils.

Supports the skin barrier to prevent moisture loss.

Gives lips a naturally plump and fuller appearance.

Prepares lips for a smoother lipstick application.

Adds a healthy, glossy finish without feeling sticky.

Can help minimise the appearance of fine lines on the lips

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FAQ for lip serums Can I use a lip serum every day? Yes. Most lip serums are gentle enough for daily use. You can apply them during the day or before bedtime for continuous hydration and nourishment.

Is a lip serum different from a lip balm? Yes. While lip balms mainly create a protective barrier to prevent moisture loss, lip serums are designed to penetrate the skin and deliver active ingredients that hydrate, repair, and improve lip texture.

Can a lip serum help with dry and chapped lips? Yes. Lip serums often contain ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, peptides, plant oils, and ceramides that help soothe dryness, repair damaged lips, and restore softness.

Should I apply lip serum before lipstick? Yes. Applying a lip serum before lipstick helps create a smooth, hydrated base, making lipstick apply more evenly and reducing the appearance of flaky lips.

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