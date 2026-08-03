I love a good co-ord set.

These are the only co-ord sets I'd recommend after trying so many; my fav picks (Pinterest)

By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less

On paper, they're everything I want in an outfit. You don't have to think about matching colours, they're comfortable enough for long workdays, and they make getting dressed ridiculously easy.

But somewhere along the way, I realised many matching sets had started looking... suspiciously like pyjamas.

You know exactly the kind I'm talking about.

Soft fabrics. Tiny floral prints. Oversized shirts. Relaxed trousers. They're incredibly comfortable, but when I looked in the mirror, I often wondered if I looked like I was stepping out for coffee or stepping out of bed.

That's when I completely changed the way I shop for co-ords.

Instead of buying the most comfortable set, I started looking for details that instantly make a matching outfit feel intentional. Embroidery. Better tailoring. Structured necklines. Longer tunics. Interesting textures. Basically, pieces that looked like an outfit first and a co-ord second.

Now, co-ords have become one of the hardest-working pieces in my wardrobe, and I rarely worry about looking underdressed.

My Rule 1: If it could pass as sleepwear, I skip it

This might sound harsh, but it's become my biggest shopping filter.

If I can imagine wearing the same set to sleep, I probably won't wear it outside enough.

Instead, I look for silhouettes that create some structure. Straight-cut trousers instead of overly relaxed pyjamas. Tunics instead of oversized shirts. A defined neckline instead of a basic round neck.

Those tiny details completely change how polished the outfit feels.

Embroidery makes everything look more expensive

One thing I've noticed after reviewing dozens of ethnic brands is that embroidery, even subtle embroidery, adds visual interest that plain matching sets often lack.

It breaks up the monotony and gives people something to notice beyond "Oh, she's wearing matching clothes."

That's exactly why embroidered co-ords have become some of my favourites for brunches, airport looks and family lunches.

Prints should look intentional, not like bedsheets

I've become surprisingly picky about prints.

Large abstract motifs, geometric patterns and placement prints usually look far more elevated than tiny repetitive florals spread across the entire outfit.

It's one of those styling tricks that instantly makes a co-ord feel designer-inspired.

Fabric makes a bigger difference than we think

Cotton continues to be my favourite because it breathes well, but I now pay much more attention to how the fabric falls.

A fabric with slight structure always photographs better than one that's too limp. It also holds its shape through the day, which means the outfit still looks fresh even after hours of wear.

The styling trick that changed everything

I've realised that the difference between "night suit" and "street style" often comes down to accessories.

Swap rubber slippers for loafers.

Carry a structured handbag instead of a tote.

Add chunky earrings or a watch.

Wear your hair in a sleek bun.

Suddenly the exact same co-ord looks expensive.

That's honestly been my biggest fashion hack this year. After trying plenty of matching sets over the years, these are the ones I'd happily wear outside without worrying that someone might ask if I'd forgotten to change after waking up.

Co-ord sets I'd actually recommend:

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I've learnt that wearing a co-ord isn't the shortcut. Choosing the right co-ord is. When the fit is structured, the fabric has a beautiful fall and the details feel intentional, a matching set becomes one of the easiest ways to look effortlessly stylish. And honestly, once I stopped buying co-ords that resembled expensive night suits, I never looked back.

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Co-ord sets: FAQs How do I stop a co-ord set from looking like a night suit? Look for structured silhouettes, elevated prints, embroidery, statement necklines and fabrics that hold their shape. Avoid overly oversized fits with tiny all-over prints if you want a more polished look.

What's the easiest way to elevate a co-ord set? Swap sneakers or slippers for loafers, add a statement watch or earrings, carry a structured bag and keep your hair sleek. These small styling tweaks instantly make a matching set look more fashion-forward.

Can I wear a co-ord set to the office? Yes. Pair a structured co-ord with loafers or block heels, a structured handbag and minimal jewellery for a smart office-ready look.

Which co-ord sets are best for everyday wear? Cotton and cotton-blend co-ords with tailored trousers or straight-cut tunics are ideal. They're breathable, comfortable and easy to style for work, errands or casual outings.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.