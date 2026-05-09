These stunning kurta pant sets are now up to 80% off: Picksfrom top brands for women

There are two kinds of ethnic outfits people regret buying. The first: beautiful sets that feel impossible to wear twice. The second: cheap-looking kurta sets that somehow lose shape after one wash.

Kurta pant sets at up to 80% off only on Amazon Summer Sale

But every once in a while, sale season delivers that sweet spot; easy, wearable kurta pant sets that actually look polished without costing a fortune. And this year’s Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 is packed with exactly those finds, with discounts going up to 80% off.

What’s especially trending right now is the move toward lightweight embroidered sets, softer colour palettes, easy Anarkali silhouettes, and versatile three-piece ethnic looks that work beyond festive dressing. People want outfits they can wear to brunches, office events, small functions, dinners, or even just regular days when jeans feel too boring.

The best part? Most of these sets already come styled for you; kurta, pants, and dupatta included, which means less effort, but still a complete look.

Here are the best discounted kurta pant sets worth adding to cart before sizes disappear.

Kurta pant sets at up to 80% off

1.

GoSriKi Cotton Blend Embroidered Kurta Set with Pant & Dupat...

This is the kind of ethnic set that works for almost every age group because it balances comfort and polish so well. The straight-cut silhouette keeps it wearable for everyday occasions, while the embroidery adds enough detail to make it feel elevated.

{{^usCountry}} The calf-length cut makes it practical for summer, and the cotton-blend fabric feels easier to wear for longer hours compared to heavier festive fabrics. The fact that it comes in multiple colours and inclusive sizing up to 5XL makes it even more versatile. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The calf-length cut makes it practical for summer, and the cotton-blend fabric feels easier to wear for longer hours compared to heavier festive fabrics. The fact that it comes in multiple colours and inclusive sizing up to 5XL makes it even more versatile. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Style tip: Pair with juttis and silver earrings for daytime, or switch to heels and a structured bag for dinners. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Style tip: Pair with juttis and silver earrings for daytime, or switch to heels and a structured bag for dinners. {{/usCountry}}

2.

ANNI DESIGNER Pure Cotton Embroidered Kurta Set

Rust orange instantly makes this set stand out from softer pastel-heavy ethnicwear trends. The floral embroidery around the neckline and hem gives it a handcrafted look without feeling overdone.

Because it’s pure cotton, this is one of the more breathable options in the sale, especially useful during peak summer. The silhouette feels classic and easy to repeat style multiple ways.

Style tip: Add oxidised jewellery and kolhapuris for a slightly more artisanal look.

3.

KLOSIA Rayon Printed Anarkali Kurta Pant Set with Dupatta

Flowy Anarkali sets are having a strong comeback right now, especially for people looking for ethnicwear that feels softer and more feminine. This rayon set moves well and creates that effortless twirl effect without feeling too heavy.

The print keeps it versatile enough for daytime wear, while the silhouette still feels occasion-ready.

Style tip: Pair with soft curls, minimal makeup, and flats for an easy summer-event outfit.

4.

Sun Fashion And Lifestyle Women’s Kurta and Pant Set

This is more of an everyday ethnicwear essential, the kind of set you buy because you know you’ll realistically wear it often. The simpler silhouette makes it easy to accessorise each time differently. It’s ideal if you prefer understated styles over heavily embellished festive sets.

Style tip: Layer with a lightweight dupatta and add bangles to instantly elevate the look.

5.

KLOSIA Embroidered Silk Anarkali Kurta Set

This is one of the dressier options in the sale. The silk fabric instantly gives the outfit a richer appearance, while the embroidery adds occasionwear energy without making it look bridal-level heavy.

It’s perfect for family functions, festive dinners, or wedding-related events where you want something elegant but comfortable enough to sit in for hours.

Style tip: Pair with embroidered juttis and a sleek bun for a cleaner, more refined finish.

6.

ANNI DESIGNER Printed A-Line Co-Ord Kurta Set

Co-ord style ethnic sets are becoming increasingly popular because they feel younger and more relaxed than traditional silhouettes. This printed A-line kurta with palazzos blends comfort with trend-led styling.

The looser structure makes it especially good for travel, casual brunches, or long summer days when fitted clothing feels unbearable.

Style tip: Pair with sliders or chunky flats and keep jewellery minimal.

7.

KLOSIA Embroidered Straight Kurta Pant Set with Dupatta

Straight-cut embroidered sets continue to dominate because they’re incredibly easy to wear repeatedly. This one feels polished enough for office events and small functions without looking too festive.

The embroidery placement gives the outfit structure, while the dupatta completes the look without needing additional styling effort.

Style tip: Add a watch, nude heels, and a tote bag for a smart ethnic-office look.

Ethnicwear right now is shifting away from heavily layered styling toward:

breathable fabrics

repeat-wear outfits

coordinated sets

comfort-focused silhouettes

lightweight embroidery

easy festive dressing

People want outfits that feel dressed-up without feeling exhausting to wear, and kurta pant sets fit perfectly into that space.

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Kurta sets: FAQs When does the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 start? The sale is currently live with discounts across fashion categories.

Which kurta set style is most versatile? Straight-cut and A-line sets work best for repeat styling.

Are embroidered kurta sets still trending? Yes, especially lightweight embroidery and softer silhouettes.

Which fabric is best for summer kurta sets? Cotton and rayon blends are the most breathable and comfortable.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Samarpita Yashaswini ...Read More Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting. She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics. A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder. She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad. Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read Less

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