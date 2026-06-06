Thinking of buying ASICS? These stylish yet comfy men's sneakers are worth a look

Some sneaker brands are trendy. Some are comfortable. And then there's ASICS, a brand that has quietly built a reputation for doing both. Originally known for performance running shoes, ASICS has become increasingly popular among men who want sneakers that can handle everyday life just as well as workouts. Whether you're walking 10,000 steps a day, commuting to work, travelling, or simply looking for a pair that won't leave your feet aching after a few hours, ASICS tends to deliver where it matters most: comfort.

ASICS sneakers for men(Pexels)

But the brand's appeal isn't limited to runners anymore. Retro-inspired silhouettes, chunky Y2K designs, court-style sneakers, and versatile lifestyle models have made ASICS a favourite among sneaker enthusiasts and casual wearers alike.

If you're considering your first pair, or your next pair, these ASICS sneakers are worth checking out.

ASICS sneakers for men

1.

ASICS Men's Flex C Sports Running Shoe

Designed with everyday movement in mind, the Flex C is ideal for men who prioritise comfort and practicality. The lightweight construction helps reduce fatigue during long hours of wear, while the sporty silhouette makes it versatile enough for workouts, walking, and casual outings.

The breathable upper helps keep things comfortable even during warmer weather, making it a solid choice for everyday use.

Best for: walking, gym sessions, daily wear, commuting.

Style tip: Wear it with baggy jeans and a loose tee.

2.

ASICS Lyte Classic Sneakers

{{^usCountry}} If you're a fan of retro-inspired sneakers, the Lyte Classic deserves your attention. Drawing inspiration from classic ASICS running shoes, it combines vintage aesthetics with modern comfort. The clean design makes it incredibly versatile and easy to style, whether you're wearing jeans, cargos, shorts, or joggers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If you're a fan of retro-inspired sneakers, the Lyte Classic deserves your attention. Drawing inspiration from classic ASICS running shoes, it combines vintage aesthetics with modern comfort. The clean design makes it incredibly versatile and easy to style, whether you're wearing jeans, cargos, shorts, or joggers. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Best for: casual wear, college, travel, weekend outfits. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Best for: casual wear, college, travel, weekend outfits. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Style tip: Pair with relaxed denim and oversized tees for an effortless off-duty look. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Style tip: Pair with relaxed denim and oversized tees for an effortless off-duty look. {{/usCountry}}

3.

ASICS Gel-Quantum Lyte II Sneakers

The Gel-Quantum line is known for cushioning, and this model delivers exactly that. The sneaker feels softer underfoot than many standard lifestyle shoes, making it particularly appealing for men who spend long hours on their feet.

It also carries a modern athletic aesthetic that works well beyond the gym.

Best for: all-day wear, walking, travel, active lifestyles.

Style tip: Wear with tapered joggers, performance wear, or athleisure outfits.

4.

ASICS Japan S ST Sneakers

Minimal court-style sneakers continue to dominate men's fashion, and the Japan S ST is ASICS' take on the trend.

Inspired by vintage basketball shoes, it offers a clean, versatile look that feels timeless rather than trend-driven. If you're looking for a sneaker that works with almost everything in your wardrobe, this is one of the safest choices.

Best for: smart-casual dressing, office casuals, everyday wear.

Style tip: Pair with chinos, straight-fit trousers, or relaxed tailoring.

5.

ASICS GEL-1130 Sneakers

The GEL-1130 has become one of ASICS' most sought-after lifestyle sneakers thanks to the ongoing popularity of Y2K running shoe aesthetics.

The layered design, visible cushioning, and technical look make it a favourite among sneaker enthusiasts. But beyond the style factor, it's also genuinely comfortable.

This is the pair for men who want their sneakers to make a statement.

Best for: sneaker collectors, streetwear fans, everyday wear.

Style tip: Pair with cargos, loose-fit denim, and oversized shirts.

6.

ASICS Tiger Runner II Sneakers

Retro runners remain one of the biggest footwear trends, and the Tiger Runner II leans into that aesthetic beautifully. Lightweight, comfortable, and easy to style, it delivers old-school running-shoe vibes without feeling dated. The streamlined silhouette also works particularly well for men who prefer understated footwear.

Best for: travel, casual wear, weekend outings.

Style tip: Style with shorts, joggers, or relaxed summer outfits.

7.

ASICS Classic CT S Sneakers

The Classic CT S is all about simplicity. Inspired by traditional tennis sneakers, it offers a clean silhouette that works across different age groups and style preferences. It's the kind of sneaker you'll find yourself reaching for repeatedly because it simply goes with everything.

Best for: daily wear, minimal wardrobes, casual office outfits.

Style tip: Pair with jeans, chinos, polo shirts, or linen trousers.

8.

ASICS Classic CT S Sneakers

Another variation of the Classic CT S, this model delivers the same timeless appeal with subtle design differences.

For men who appreciate minimalist footwear that remains versatile season after season, this is a reliable investment.

It's proof that not every good sneaker needs flashy branding or exaggerated silhouettes.

Best for: everyday styling, travel, smart-casual looks.

Style tip: Works especially well with monochrome outfits and neutral wardrobes.

Why ASICS sneakers have such a loyal following

ASICS occupies a unique position in the sneaker market. The brand offers performance-level comfort while increasingly embracing fashion-forward designs.

Whether you prefer retro runners, minimalist court sneakers, chunky Y2K silhouettes, or lightweight walking shoes, there's usually an ASICS model that fits the bill.

And unlike many trend-driven sneakers, they're built with comfort as a priority, not an afterthought.

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ASICS sneakers: FAQs Are ASICS sneakers good for everyday wear? Yes. Many ASICS models combine cushioning, support, and durability, making them excellent for daily use.

Which ASICS sneaker is easiest to style? The Japan S ST and Classic CT S are particularly versatile and pair well with everything from jeans to tailored trousers.

Are ASICS sneakers trendy right now? Absolutely. Models like the GEL-1130 and retro-inspired runners have become increasingly popular in fashion and streetwear circles.

Which ASICS sneaker is most comfortable? The Gel-Quantum Lyte II and GEL-1130 are among the most popular comfort-focused options thanks to their cushioning technology.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Samarpita Yashaswini ...Read More Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting. She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics. A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder. She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad. Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read Less

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