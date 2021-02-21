This DIY pack is Mira Rajput's beauty secret for ‘brighter and refreshed skin'

From slaying the modern chic vibe in ravishing ensembles to setting the Internet on fire with her groovy moves on Tunak Tunak Tun, Mira Rajput Kapoor has kept fans on their toes as she shared regular updates from her best friend’s wedding. Back from the event and after all those “late nights, less sleep, dal makhani and lots of dancing”, Shahid Kapoor’s wife credited a homemade DIY organic face pack for her “quick fix glow”.

A regular at sharing fashion cues and beauty tips on her social media handle, Mira once again to to her Instagram account and posted a video that took netizens through the steps of getting a “brighter and refreshed skin” in a jiffy. “Quick fix Glow Late nights, less sleep, dal makhani and lots of dancing - I had a blast at my friend’s wedding but my skin needs a pick me up (sic),” Mira asserted in the caption.

She added, “Breeze through 15 minutes to brighter and refreshed skin with me (sic).”

Ingredients:

Kasturi Manjal - 1/2 teaspoon

Rose Water - 1 tablespoon (adjust the consistency as per your preference)

Method:

Wash and thoroughly dry whatever bowl or any other utensil you use. Add half a spoon of Kasturi Manjal. Spray rose water on it six times or add 1 tablespoon of it. Mix the two with a spoon and apply the paste on your face.

Leave it on your face for a few minutes before washing it off with lukewarm water and patting your face dry. Say hello to a glowing skin!

Mira shared, “I have been using a Kansa Vati and spoon for all my DIY packs. It’s convenient because it doesn’t get mixed with other dishes and I also get the added bonus of Kansa’s purifying properties (sic).”

The diva also cautioned, “Never use any chemic cleaner for the Kansa vessels - Baking soda and lemon juice should be just fine after every few washes with cold water (sic).”

Which homemade face pack is your go-to buddy after the festivities or party sessions end?

