Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Time for lights!
Time for lights!

The festival of lights beckons us, and lighting is probably the most fun element of home design. With eco-friendly and sustainable living being the only two buzzwords, this Diwali, sustainable lamps are being chosen to experiment and characterise spaces.
And when it comes to eco conscious lighting, it seems that paper lighting i.e. lighting made from used paper pulp, cardboard and paper mâché is no match. Put them at a corner and let your guests rave about the aesthetic appeal of your house
Published on Oct 30, 2021 11:02 PM IST
By Swati Chaturvedi

And when it comes to eco conscious lighting, it seems that paper lighting i.e. lighting made from used paper pulp, cardboard and paper mâché is no match. Put them at a corner and let your guests rave about the aesthetic appeal of your house

“It is not only easily accessible but is also really good for the environment. With an array of available materials, design culture which is making sustainability fashionable now and modernising pieces that were traditional before,” says Divyansh Sanklecha, Founder, Curio Casa.

Peaceful and serene, Himalayan salt lamps can be a good addition to your space too. “Pink salt lamps are a great choice to add a soothing amber glow to living spaces. As, the salt lamp exudes a natural, magical vibe with its crystal built and its calming glow is a treat to the eyes,” adds Vipul Pirgal, Director, Curio Casa. Time to choose lamps that are sustainable, minimalist yet stylish.

