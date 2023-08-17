Monsoon, a season offering relief from heat, can also have adverse damaging effects on our skin if not taken proper care as increased humidity and moisture may lead to acne, oiliness and fungal infections. In other words, as the monsoon season brings refreshing showers, it also ushers in skin challenges due to increased humidity and moisture so, to keep your skin glowing and healthy during this time, beauty and skincare experts recommend some simple yet effective tips for a happier skin.

Tips for a happier skin in the monsoon season: Embrace the rain with a radiant glow (Photo by Jamie Brown on Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Navnit Haror, Chief Dermatologist, Cosmetic and Hair Transplant Surgeon, listed some expert advice that will ensure glowing skin even on rainy days -

Hydration is the key: During monsoon, taking care of your skin is crucial. Clean it twice daily to remove dirt, excess oil, and pollutants. Lock in the hydration with a lightweight moisturiser. Exfoliate regularly: Exfoliators with natural ingredients help to remove dead cells and prevent acne during the monsoon. Exfoliating 1-2 times weekly based on your skin’s sensitivity can do the trick. Don’t skip the sunscreen: Don't underestimate the sun's power in the monsoon as harmful UV rays still penetrate through the clouds. A broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 can do the trick. Say no to heavy makeup: Opt for minimal makeup as heavy makeup might clog your skin pores and can cause breakouts during the rainy days. Let your skin breathe and embrace its natural beauty. Stay hydrated and eat right: It is equally essential to stay hydrated with water and antioxidant-rich fruits during the monsoon to achieve healthy skin that radiates beauty.

Bringing her expertise to the same, Priya Bhandari, Head of Training at Skeyndor, recommended -

1. Cleanse and tone regularly: Maintain a diligent cleansing routine to remove excess oil, dirt, and impurities from your skin. Use a gentle, pH-balanced cleanser followed by a mild toner to keep your pores unclogged and prevents breakouts.

2. Exfoliate gently: Exfoliate your skin once or twice a week using a mild exfoliator. This helps to eliminate dead skin cells and unclog pores, promoting a brighter complexion and smoother texture.

3. Hydrate inside and out: Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water to flush out toxins and maintain skin elasticity. Additionally, use a lightweight, oil-free moisturizer to keep your skin hydrated without clogging pores, reducing the chances of acne and breakouts.

4. Sunscreen is a must: Don't forget to apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30 every day, even on cloudy days. This protects your skin from harmful UV rays that can cause premature aging and sunspots.

5. Minimal and water-based makeup: Opt for minimal makeup during the monsoon. Choose water-based products that allow your skin to breathe and avoid clogging pores, reducing the risk of breakouts and skin irritation.

6. Keep face wipes handy: Carry facial wipes or micellar water in your bag to cleanse your face gently and remove excess oil and sweat when you're on the go, helping you maintain a fresh and radiant look.

7. Avoid touching your face: Refrain from touching your face frequently, as it transfers dirt and bacteria from your hands to your skin, leading to breakouts and infections.

8. Choose breathable fabrics: Wear light and breathable fabrics like cotton and linen to allow your skin to breathe. Avoid synthetic materials that can trap moisture and sweat, leading to skin irritation.

9. Nourish your skin from within: Incorporate antioxidant-rich foods, such as berries, leafy greens, and nuts, into your diet to promote skin health. A well-balanced diet provides essential nutrients that contribute to a radiant complexion.

With these simple yet effective tips, you can ensure that your skin remains happy and glowing throughout the monsoon season as you embrace the rains with confidence and your skin radiates health and beauty. Enjoy the rains, knowing your skin is well taken care of but always remember that the key is to keep your skincare routine minimal, consistent and tailored to your skin’s needs.

