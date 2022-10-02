Aloe vera is a multipurpose plant that can be used for radiant smooth skin and for medicinal purposes too hence, many brands come up with different aloe vera gel for skin and hair purposes. Aloe Vera has been used for ages for good skin and to treat wounds and burns as Aloin is a naturally occurring chemical present between the outer coating and inner flesh of aloe vera plants.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aloin has attracted considerable interest for its anti-inflammatory, antibacterial and antioxidant activities. Many a times you are left with red faced or suffer in pain too from a sunburn in case you forget to reapply sunscreen and that is the time you turn to aloe vera for quick relief because of its soothing properties.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dipak Desai, Director of Bryan & Candy, suggested the following tips to deal with sunburn by using Aloe Vera:

1. Using gel is an easy way in our busy schedules today. Directly applying gel on the skin is beneficial but looking for gel with no or less additives like colours and perfumes should be of better use.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

2. The best way is to directly apply aloe vera from the plant itself and rub it into the sunburnt areas.

3. Continue applying aloe vera with coconut oil can help heal the burn and reduce the burnt mark.

4. Aloe vera based body lotion is good for the skin to keep it hydrated and avoiding sunburn. As the texture of aloe vera is gummy, it will keep the skin hydrated but one needs to make sure to buy lotions with the highest percent of aloe vera possible and fewer preservatives or perfumes added to it.

5. Lastly, one of the easier ways to use, and my personal favourite, is that one can take the gel directly from the plant, grind it or smash it properly. Keep it in an ice tray and use as Aloe vera ice cubes. It can be used on a regular basis after coming back home cleaning your face and apply it on the face, hands other sun exposed areas. It can also be used in children in the case of any rashes or cuts or infections.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Harish Singla, CSM Forever Living Products India/FLP India, shared, “Aloe vera can help cool and soothe the skin to make it feel better symptomatically. From peeling skin to pesky irritation, sunburns can cause serious discomfort. For thousands of years, people have used the aloe vera plant as a natural remedy for sunburns, and it’s a staple in many modern medicine cabinets. Aloe vera is essential for a range of skin care, health, and medicinal uses.”

He advised, “If you want to use an aloe vera product for symptomatic relief, it is best to use a moisturizing lotion that contains aloe vera. Moisturising the skin overall can help with healing. If using aloe vera gel, avoid those with alcohol, which can dry out tender skin. Aloe vera is an essential natural ingredient for dealing with many skin conditions. You can use aloe vera to relieve sunburns. It can also get rid of itching and help heal the blisters. It also provides a soothing sensation to the skin due to vitamin C and vitamin B. You can use aloe vera gel to aid in healing sunburned skin. Aloe vera gel can be rubbed directly on the affected area.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The researches also show that the clear gel that fills the thick leaves of an aloe vera plant can be used to help with the healing process of a sunburn. Its very beneficial in healing first- to second-degree burns, which include mild to moderate. Harish Singla asserted, “Aloe vera is best used when it’s in 100 percent aloe vera gel form and when it’s kept chilled. If you have a sunburn, apply aloe vera a few times a day to the sunburnt areas.”