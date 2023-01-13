Tips to take care of brittle nails

Brittle nails break and split easily, which can be unsightly and painful. It can be caused by a variety of factors such as aging, genetics, nutritional deficiencies, medical conditions, and improper nail care. Exposure to harsh chemicals, including cleaning products, nail polish, and polish remover, can dry out nails and make them more prone to breaking. Frequent exposure to water or use of harsh detergents can also cause nails to become brittle. Here are some tips to help take care of your brittle nails and promote healthy growth:

Keep your nails hydrated: Dry nails are more prone to breaking and splitting, so it's important to keep them moisturized. You can do this by applying a moisturizer or oil to your nails and cuticles regularly.

Take a break from nail polish: Constantly applying and removing nail polish can dry out your nails and make them more prone to breaking. If you must use nail polish, be sure to use a base coat and top coat to protect your nails.

Improve your diet: Eating a healthy diet that is rich in vitamins and minerals can help promote healthy nail growth. Foods that are particularly good for nails include leafy greens, nuts, and fish.

Limit your exposure to harsh chemicals: .f you regularly use cleaning products or other chemicals that can dry out your nails, consider wearing gloves to protect them.

Limit your use of nail hardeners: .hile nail hardeners can help strengthen nails, they can also make them more brittle if overused.

Seek medical advice: .f your nails are discolored, have an abnormal shape, or have other symptoms along with brittleness, it's important to seek medical advice as there might be an underlying medical condition.

Try supplements: .here are some supplements that you can take to help improve the health of your nails. Biotin, also known as vitamin H, is a B-complex vitamin that can help strengthen nails. Iron and zinc supplements can also be helpful for those with brittle nails.

Avoid biting or picking at your nails: This habit can weaken and damage your nails, making them more prone to breaking and splitting.

Keep your nails trimmed and filed: Regularly trimming and filing your nails can help prevent them from breaking and splitting. When filing, make sure to file in one direction rather than sawing back and forth, which can weaken your nails.

Be gentle when washing dishes or doing other household tasks: .e mindful of the amount of water and detergents you use when doing dishes, avoid doing it frequently and use gloves if necessary.

By following these tips and taking good care of your nails, you can help promote healthy growth and reduce the risk of brittleness. It's also important to note that some of the causes of brittle nails are out of our control such as genetics or some medical conditions and in those cases taking care of the nails might not help as much as seeking medical advice.