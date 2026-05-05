Tired of basic shirts? This kurta-style switch is what men are wearing now; 8 picks for you
Kurta-style shirts offer a smart alternative to basic shirts; they are comfortable, versatile, and easy to style for everyday wear.
Our Picks
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Zombom Cotton Polyester Blend Solid Casual Regular Fit Mandarin/Chinese Collor Short Kurta for Men Navy Blue
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Macsivo Cotton Blend Solid Casual Short Kurta for Men Long Sleeve Mandarin Collar Stylish Shirt Kurta for Men Sky
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Zombom Combo of Mens Solid Cotton Polyester Blend Full Sleeve Straight Kurta Shirt (Pack of 2)
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DEELMO Mens Cotton Blend Mandarin Collar Regular Fit Full Sleeve Casual Short Kurta, Beige, 2XL
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Zombom Combo of Mens Solid Cotton Polyester Blend Full Sleeve Straight Kurta Shirt (Pack of 2) White-Sky Blue
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DEELMO Mens Cotton Blend Solid Regular Fit Full Sleeve Short Kurta | Mens Trendy Short Kurta Dark Orange
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Zombom Mens Solid Cotton Polyester Blend Straight Kurta Shirt, Regular Fit Full Sleeve Short Kurta Shirt Green
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If your wardrobe feels stuck between plain shirts and occasional kurtas, this trend fixes that gap instantly. Kurta-style shirts are becoming the go-to because they look sharper than a tee but feel more relaxed than a formal shirt, and that balance is exactly what men are leaning into right now.
They’re showing up everywhere for a reason. The mandarin collar adds structure without stiffness, the shorter length keeps it casual, and the overall fit works across settings: office, dinner, casual outings, and even small functions. It’s the kind of piece that makes you look like you’ve made an effort, without actually overthinking your outfit.
8 Kurta-style shirts for men
1. Zombom Cotton Polyester Blend Short Kurta (Mandarin Collar)
Clean, minimal, and easy to wear, this kurta-style shirt gets the basics right. The mandarin collar instantly sharpens the look, while the regular fit keeps it comfortable enough for daily wear. The cotton-poly blend also means it holds shape better through long days.
2. Macsivo Cotton Blend Solid Short Kurta
This one feels slightly more structured, making it ideal if you want something that leans closer to smart casual. The full sleeves and clean finish give it a polished edge, without making it feel too formal. Works especially well for office days or dinners where you want to look a bit more refined.{{/usCountry}}
This one feels slightly more structured, making it ideal if you want something that leans closer to smart casual. The full sleeves and clean finish give it a polished edge, without making it feel too formal. Works especially well for office days or dinners where you want to look a bit more refined.{{/usCountry}}
3. Noble Monk Polycotton Solid Regular Kurta
This is your everyday, no-fuss option. The design is simple, the fit is relaxed, and the fabric is easy to maintain. It’s not trying to stand out, and that’s exactly why it works. Perfect for casual wear, travel days, or when you just want something easy to throw on.
4. DEELMO Cotton Blend Solid Regular Fit Short Kurta
A reliable wardrobe staple, this kurta keeps things straightforward with a clean design and comfortable fit. It’s breathable enough for long wear and versatile enough to style across different looks. It’s one of those pieces you’ll end up wearing more often than expected.
5. Zombom Combo Pack Short Kurta Shirts
This is your everyday, no-fuss option. The design is simple, the fit is relaxed, and the fabric is easy to maintain. It’s not trying to stand out, and that’s exactly why it works. Perfect for casual wear, travel days, or when you just want something easy to throw on.
6. DEELMO Cotton Blend Solid Regular Fit Short Kurta
A reliable wardrobe staple, this kurta keeps things straightforward with a clean design and comfortable fit. It’s breathable enough for long wear and versatile enough to style across different looks. It’s one of those pieces you’ll end up wearing more often than expected.
7. Zombom Solid Straight Kurta Shirt
This one keeps things clean and modern with a straight cut and solid colour. It’s easy to style and works across different occasions without needing much effort. A practical, everyday option that doesn’t overcomplicate your wardrobe.
Kurta-style shirts are a smarter way to dress. They sit perfectly between casual and polished, making them one of the easiest upgrades you can make to your wardrobe right now.
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Are kurta-style shirts suitable for daily wear?
Yes, especially cotton and polycotton options designed for comfort.
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Are they good for summer?
Yes, especially lightweight fabrics that allow better airflow.
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What bottoms work best with them?
Jeans, chinos, or straight-fit trousers all pair well.
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Can they replace regular shirts?
For casual and smart-casual settings, absolutely.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
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