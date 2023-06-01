Top beauty bridal trousseau trends for the modern bride in 2023

As the world embraces the beauty of diversity and individuality, the bridal trousseau trends for 2023 will reflect these evolving values. Brides today seek a balance between tradition and personal style, resulting in a plethora of innovative and breathtaking choices. The bridal trousseau takes centre stage in every bride's journey as she ventures into a new chapter of her life. It is an assortment of garments, accessories, and beauty products carefully curated to begin her post-wedding journey. Traditionally beauty was possibly just 3-4 products in a small vanity case, but scroll further to see what it looks like in 2023. (Also read: Bridal style guide: 5 expert tips to perfectly style your wedding lehengas )

Beauty Bridal Trousseau Trends to Keep in Mind in 2023

The bridal trousseau takes centre stage in every bride's journey as she ventures into a new chapter of her life.(Instagram )

Sneha Singh, Head of Research and Innovation at Faces Canada, shares with HT Lifestyle, the top beauty bridal trousseau trends to keep in mind this wedding season.

1. Pre-wedding skincare

Pre-wedding skincare will be of utmost importance in 2023 as brides seek a flawless canvas for makeup application. A well-planned skincare routine involving regular facials, hydrating masks, and effective serums will ensure a radiant and glowing complexion. As a run-up to the wedding, brides will focus on achieving healthy and luminous skin, enhancing their natural beauty on their special day.

2. Customized skincare

Every bride has unique skin concerns and requirements. Customized skincare is gaining immense popularity, allowing brides to personalize their beauty routines. Invest in skincare products tailored to your specific needs, whether it's addressing acne, pigmentation, or ageing concerns. Seek professional advice from dermatologists or estheticians who can guide you in selecting the right products for your skin type. Customized skincare will ensure your skin looks radiant and flawless through your wedding journey.

3. Minimalistic makeup

Gone are the days of heavy, caked-on makeup. Today, brides are moving towards a more natural and minimalistic approach for their wedding day looks. Enhancing their features with soft, dewy skin, subtle blush, and neutral-toned eyeshadows, brides are choosing a timelessly elegant look. The focus will be on achieving a flawless complexion and enhancing natural beauty rather than overpowering it.

4. Statement lips

While the makeup may be minimal, brides in 2023 will make a statement with their lips. Bold and vibrant shades like deep reds, berry tones, and even unconventional hues like deep plum or coral will take centre stage. Bold lip colour can add a touch of drama to an otherwise subtle makeup look and create a lasting impression.

5. Sustainable and cruelty-free beauty

In recent years, the beauty industry has witnessed a shift towards sustainability, and this trend extends to bridal trousseaus in 2023. With a growing emphasis on sustainability and ethical practices, brides will seek out beauty products that align with their values in 2023. Beauty products that are eco-friendly, cruelty-free, and made with natural ingredients will lead the conversations. Especially brands that prioritize sustainable packaging to reduce waste. Most brides will prioritize organic skin care products, natural makeup, and eco-conscious haircare items in their trousseau to maintain a guilt-free and environmentally-friendly beauty routine.

6. Multi-purpose makeup

Efficiency is key, especially when it comes to bridal trousseaus. Opt for multi-purpose makeup products that serve multiple functions. Look for versatile products like tinted moisturizers with SPF, cream blushes that can also be lip stains or eyeshadows that double up as highlighters. These multitasking products will save space in your trousseau while allowing you to create various looks effortlessly.

7. Timeless classics

While trends come and go, timeless classics never go out of style. Ensure your trousseau includes staple beauty items that stand the test of time. A red lipstick, a neutral eyeshadow palette, a high-quality foundation, and a pigmented sindur (Depending on your requirements) are must-haves. These timeless beauty essentials will serve you well during your wedding festivities and in the years to come.