Bridal style guide: 5 expert tips to perfectly style your wedding lehengas

As the summer wedding season arrives, lehengas take centre stage as a crucial part of the festivities. It's your time to shine and radiate in your exquisite traditional attire. Whether you opt for a classic lehenga choli or a contemporary sequin lehenga, nothing surpasses the allure of this ensemble. Your wedding attire plays a crucial role in creating a memorable bridal look, and finding the perfect style that reflects your personality can be a delightful adventure. However, in the world of wedding lehengas, styling is key. Gone are the days when brides would settle for the same traditional designs. As the summer wedding season arrives, it's time to embrace the beauty of lehengas and shine in your exquisite traditional attire.

Today, there are a plethora of new trends to explore, allowing you to create a unique and fashionable statement on your special day. From considering your personal style and body type to carefully selecting the perfect lehenga, this article will guide you through five essential tips to style your wedding lehengas with grace and panache. Get ready to leave a lasting impression as you step into your bridal glory. (Also read: Summer wedding fashion: Discover the hottest lehenga trends for this season )

Tips to style your wedding lehengas

Celebrity ace fashion designer Rimple Narulah, shared with HT Lifestyle, five creative tips to help you style your wedding lehengas flawlessly.

1. Separate can-can skirt

Can-can is that amazing mesh of net that gives our dresses that grand volume. Detachable can-can skirts under your lehengas have made life a lot easier. This will help you wear your outfit more frequently. As the trend follows for post-wedding parties, The bride should prefer wearing a detachable can-can skirt, So that she can remove the extra can-can and enjoy your post-wedding event.

For curvy brides, try to stick to the A-line format, Add can-can as much as you can carry (Double layer preferred, do not go overboard with it) For the petite brides, there is no restriction but, keep in mind that too much of can-can with a slim waistline will look unnatural.

2. Double dupatta

As the concept of a double dupatta is trending, we suggest our brides have a lightweight sheer dupatta on the head along with their actual outfit dupatta with minimal embroidery so the bride is comfortable handling her D-Day outfit. The notion of the head veil is something we promote. You can style your lehenga with two dupattas, one draped across your body and a second pinned to your head. The head veils are constructed in a circular format, which falls beautifully on the lehenga.

3. Jewellery

As much as it is important to style your lehenga, the jewellery plays an equally essential role. Make sure you style your wedding jewellery correctly, from the stone drops to the number of pairs you wish to wear. If your lehenga has heavy embroidery then prefer wearing delicate and intricate jewellery. If your lehenga is light and delicate looking, you can prefer wearing heavy jewellery, But focus only on a particular portion of jewellery. You can wear heavy earrings paired with a delicate neckpiece.

4. Dupatta styles

Dupattas can be styled in various ways, from open drapes to dupattas as a cape. How you handle and carry your dupatta decides your style. There are various drapes you can opt for which can enhance your outfit. It is not important to always carry your dupatta in the traditional way, you can style your dupatta as a cape or you can also pair your lehenga with a contrasting dupatta such as a Gharchola dupatta.

5. Heirloom traditional

Family heirlooms can be really anything- we have seen a lot of brides following their traditions at their wedding, from Jewellery to clothing. You can style your Lehenga with a traditional Odhana or a Dushala. They add a touch of emotion as well as tradition to your attire.

6. Saree as your wedding outfit

No rule book says that you have to wear only lehengas at your wedding, as a modern-day bride you can wear a saree as well. Saris are considered more traditional in Hindu society. If you are planning to have a very minimal gathering for your wedding, you can go for a traditional Gharchola saree in whatever colour you want. Or you can even plan on wearing a sequin-encrusted saree, as sequins are a major trend this year.