Tried and tested: Can this SPF 50 sunscreen survive Dubai’s scorching 40°C summer? Here's how it performed

Finding the right sunscreen for your face can feel like a never-ending trial-and-error process. I have struggled with this for quite some time. The one that blends well sometimes leaves a white cast, while the one that feels lightweight doesn't always give me enough confidence about sun protection. Finding one that ticks all the boxes can be a challenge.

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That's exactly why I decided to put The Face Shop Rice Water Bright Moisture Sunscreen to a real-world test. And what better place than Dubai in the middle of summer? With temperatures soaring above 40°C, the real challenge wasn't my packed itinerary, it was seeing whether my sunscreen could withstand the relentless heat without feeling greasy, pilling under makeup or disappearing within hours. After days of sightseeing under the blazing sun, here's my honest review. (Also read: I tested these blenders for two weeks on everything from gym smoothies to Indian chutneys: Here's how they performed )

First impressions

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{{^usCountry}} The sunscreen has a lightweight, lotion-like texture that spreads easily across the skin. Unlike many high-SPF sunscreens, it doesn't leave behind a noticeable white cast and blends in within seconds. It also has a moisturising feel, so if you have normal, combination or dry skin, you may not need a heavy moisturiser underneath during the day. How it performed in Dubai's summer {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The sunscreen has a lightweight, lotion-like texture that spreads easily across the skin. Unlike many high-SPF sunscreens, it doesn't leave behind a noticeable white cast and blends in within seconds. It also has a moisturising feel, so if you have normal, combination or dry skin, you may not need a heavy moisturiser underneath during the day. How it performed in Dubai's summer {{/usCountry}}

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The biggest question was whether it could hold up in Dubai's scorching heat, and surprisingly, it did. Even while walking outdoors in temperatures exceeding 40°C, it felt comfortable on my skin and never turned excessively greasy or heavy.

In extreme heat, The Face Shop Rice Water Bright Moisture Sunscreen remains lightweight and non-greasy.

I have combination skin, and despite the heat, it didn't clog my pores or cause breakouts. It also sat well under makeup without pilling and didn't sting my eyes, even after long hours outside. Instead of making my skin look oily, it gave it a healthy, hydrated finish.

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Of course, no sunscreen lasts all day in extreme weather, so I made sure to reapply every two to three hours, especially after prolonged sun exposure.

Pros

Lightweight, lotion-like texture

SPF50+ PA++++ protection

No white cast

Blends easily into the skin

Comfortable under makeup

Didn't feel sticky or overly greasy

Didn't irritate my skin or eyes

Cons

Leaves a dewy finish, which may feel too glowy for very oily skin.

Not water-resistant, so reapplication is essential after heavy sweating or swimming.

Slightly more expensive compared to many drugstore sunscreen options available in the market.

Verdict

If you're looking for an everyday sunscreen that feels more like skincare than sun protection, The Face Shop Rice Water Bright Moisture Sunscreen SPF50+ PA++++ is worth considering. After testing it in one of the hottest summer climates, I found it lightweight, comfortable and reliable for daily wear. While it won't replace regular reapplication during intense sun exposure, it earned a spot in my travel skincare bag and is one I'd happily use again.

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The Face Shop Rice Water Bright Moisture Sunscreen is available for ₹1,550 on The Face Shop’s official website.

Disclaimer: The product featured in this article was sent to Hindustan Times by the brand for review purposes.