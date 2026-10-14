Tried and Tested: I tried co-ord sets from Chapter 2 Drip to make everyday dressing more stylish and effortless; here’s my honest review

As a fashion enthusiast, I love experimenting with my style; however, comfort is something I never compromise on. While scrolling through Instagram, I came across Chapter 2 Drip, a modern streetwear brand offering outfits that promise to strike a balance between style and comfort. Although the brand had several options across different categories, I decided to try its co-ord sets, which looked classic, versatile, and effortlessly put-together. I styled the outfits for different occasions and experimented with different looks. Here’s how they worked for me.
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Off-white linen set
My first pick from the brand was this off-white linen co-ord set, featuring a clean, understated shirt paired with matching trousers. The set has a soft, unfussy finish that gives it a relaxed yet put-together look. As someone who naturally gravitates towards lighter colours, I was drawn to this set for its subtle aesthetic and promise of comfort.
However, the fit was a bit of a letdown. Despite ordering an XS, the outfit felt quite oversized, and I had to get it altered myself to achieve a better fit. That said, if you prefer relaxed silhouettes and oversized outfits, this set could be worth considering.
How I styled it: I like getting the most out of my outfits by styling co-ord sets together as well as separately. I wore the shirt as a layering piece over a spaghetti top with denim, creating an easy, casual look. The trousers also make a comfortable alternative to fitted pants, especially on long travel days. Of course, I also wore the complete set as vacation loungewear, where its relaxed aesthetic felt right at home.{{/usCountry}}
How I styled it: I like getting the most out of my outfits by styling co-ord sets together as well as separately. I wore the shirt as a layering piece over a spaghetti top with denim, creating an easy, casual look. The trousers also make a comfortable alternative to fitted pants, especially on long travel days. Of course, I also wore the complete set as vacation loungewear, where its relaxed aesthetic felt right at home.{{/usCountry}}
Price: The off-white linen set is priced at ₹3,600/- on the official website.
Baby pink T-shirt
The T-shirt enthusiast in me naturally gravitated towards another pick from the brand. I opted for this baby pink T-shirt, crafted from breathable 240 GSM fabric, which makes it a promising choice for everyday wear. The subtle monogram detailing adds a refined touch to this wardrobe staple without making it look too busy. Designed to be worn on its own or layered, it is a versatile addition to any casual wardrobe. I particularly liked its oversized fit, which made it a comfortable option for my gym sessions.
How I styled it: I paired the T-shirt with my gym pants for a relaxed workout look. For a more casual, everyday outfit, I styled it with denim, making it an easy choice for running errands or stepping out with friends.
Price: The baby pink T-shirt is priced at ₹1,800/- on the official website.
Disclaimer: The product featured in this article was sent to Hindustan Times by the brand for review purposes.
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