Tried and Tested: I gave my wardrobe a cotton makeover with FabIndia dresses and tops; here’s my honest review
FabIndia’s cotton dresses and tops promised effortless everyday style. I put them to the test, and here’s my honest verdict.
As a forever fan of cotton fabrics, the first thing I notice when shopping is the fabric. FabIndia, a brand known for its cotton-dominated collection, has always been on my wishlist. So, this birthday, I decided to finally shop from the brand. I picked three outfits, each different from the other, and put them to the test. Here’s how they turned out for me.
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Pink cotton chikankari top
My first pick from the brand was this pink cotton Chikankari top, which immediately caught my eye and quickly became a favourite. Made from textured slub cotton, the top has a subtle dimension, while the bell sleeves and V-neck placket add a contemporary touch, complemented by delicate Chikankari embroidery. Dark colours have never really been my thing, and I usually tend to shy away from pink as well. But this subtle shade of pink definitely won me over.
What I loved most about this top was how versatile it was. It leaves plenty of room for experimentation and can be styled with a skirt, denim, trousers and several other bottoms.
How I styled it: I prefer pairing it with a white skirt and denim shorts for a casual look, along with some oxidised jewellery. For a dressier take, I would pair it with a skirt and strappy heels, while white sneakers work well with denim shorts. A crossbody bag completes the ensemble.
Price: The pink cotton chikankari top is priced at ₹2,599 on the official website.
Pink cotton woven midi dress
Woven in an Ikat pattern, this cotton midi dress features a panelled silhouette with a regular collar, curved hem and three-quarter sleeves, finished with a tie belt at the waist. I was initially sceptical about how the dress would turn out, as the style was quite different from what I usually wear. However, it surprisingly turned out to be a perfect loungewear option, offering a relaxed and comfortable fit without compromising on style. The best part is that it doesn’t need much styling, and you can still look put-together with such few accessories.
How I styled it: I styled it with statement danglers, a watch and strappy heels. I also added a waist belt to cinch the waist and give the relaxed silhouette a more defined look.
Price: The pink cotton woven midi dress is priced at ₹4,299 on the official website.
White-blue cotton linen HB geometric short dress
My last pick was this white-and-blue cotton dress featuring a geometric print, round neck, curved hem and elbow-length sleeves. As someone with a rectangular body shape, I felt the silhouette didn’t flatter my frame as much as I had hoped. The fabric was also different from the soft cotton I usually prefer. Made from Khadi cotton, it has a slightly more textured feel, making it better suited for slightly cooler days.
How I styled it: I styled it with open-toe heels, hoop earrings and a waist belt to give the silhouette a more defined look.
Price: The white-blue cotton linen HB geometric short dress is priced at ₹1,799 on the official website.
Disclaimer: The product featured in this article was sent to Hindustan Times by the brand for review purposes.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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