Tried and Tested: I gave my wardrobe a cotton makeover with FabIndia dresses and tops; here’s my honest review

My first pick from the brand was this pink cotton Chikankari top, which immediately caught my eye and quickly became a favourite. Made from textured slub cotton, the top has a subtle dimension, while the bell sleeves and V-neck placket add a contemporary touch, complemented by delicate Chikankari embroidery . Dark colours have never really been my thing, and I usually tend to shy away from pink as well. But this subtle shade of pink definitely won me over.

As a forever fan of cotton fabrics, the first thing I notice when shopping is the fabric. FabIndia , a brand known for its cotton-dominated collection, has always been on my wishlist. So, this birthday, I decided to finally shop from the brand. I picked three outfits, each different from the other, and put them to the test. Here’s how they turned out for me.

What I loved most about this top was how versatile it was. It leaves plenty of room for experimentation and can be styled with a skirt, denim, trousers and several other bottoms.

How I styled it: I prefer pairing it with a white skirt and denim shorts for a casual look, along with some oxidised jewellery. For a dressier take, I would pair it with a skirt and strappy heels, while white sneakers work well with denim shorts. A crossbody bag completes the ensemble.

Price: The pink cotton chikankari top is priced at ₹2,599 on the official website.