Trisha Krishnan's silk saree worth 26k for PS1 promotions deserves to be in your Navratri closet: All pics here

The promotions for Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: I are going on in full swing. The PS1 star cast and makers of the film gathered in Hyderabad on Friday night for a pre-release event and arrived in Mumbai today for another promotional schedule. Trisha Krishnan, who is also a part of the leading cast, was clicked by the paparazzi at the airport. Earlier, she had dropped pictures of herself dressed in a beauteous bronze gold saree. She wore it to attend PS1 promotions. The traditional ensemble deserves to be in your Navratri closet. If you also loved it, keep scrolling ahead to find all the details.

Trisha Krishnan looks gorgeous in an exquisite saree for PS1 promotions

On Friday evening, Trisha Krishnan took to Instagram to drop pictures of herself dressed in a beauteous bronze gold saree. The exquisite six yards is from the shelves of the clothing label Shimai Jayachandra, and celebrity stylist Eka Lakhani styled it on the actor. Trisha wore it with a stylish blouse, traditional jewellery, and minimal makeup. The ensemble is a perfect look for the festive season, and with Navratri around the corner, it should be a part of your mood board. Check out Trisha's post below. (Also Read: Aishwarya Rai is a flawless beauty in red anarkali for PS1 pre-release event)

What is the price of Trisha Krishnan's saree?

Trisha Krishnan's saree is available on the Shimai Jayachandra website. It is called the Molten Gold Saree, and adding it to your collection will cost you ₹26,500.

The price of the saree Trisha Krishnan wore for PS1 promotions. (shimaijayachandra.com)

Regarding the design details, Trisha Krishnan's saree comes in a tissue-striped pattern. Handwoven with cotton and silk fabric, the bronze gold saree has a hand-embroidered aari and zardozi floral border and delicate pearl embellishments. She wore it with a stylish dark brown-coloured blouse featuring half-length sleeves, a deep V neckline, cropped hem length, and contrasting floral embroidery.

Trisha styled the traditional look with a gold bracelet, matching ornate gold jhumkis and peep-toe strapped sandals. Lastly, she went for side-parted open wavy tresses, bold black winged eyeliner, heavy mascara on the lashes, glossy nude lip shade, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter, and shimmering eye shadow for the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Ponniyin Selvan: I is set to hit theatres on September 30.