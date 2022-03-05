Unearthing the beauty benefits of bamboo extracts

There has been a drastic jump in takers for Korean beauty products. Touted as the holy grail of beauty, K-beauty relies more on achieving glowing ‘glass’ skin, with a lengthy routine that focuses on cleansing, toning, layers of hydration with natural and nourishing ingredients. After milk peels and splash masks, bamboo extracts seem to be the next big thing in K-beauty.

Jovitha D’Souza, Beauty Expert, Health & Glow, “The essence of K-beauty or Korean-beauty products is about having smooth, healthy and hydrated looking skin, rather than achieving the look with foundation or makeup.”

Bamboo is an easy-to-grow plant and contains up to 70% bamboo silica, which promotes and aids collagen production, which provides elasticity and firmness to skin. These properties also make it an important element in anti-ageing skincare products.

“Bamboo extracts help produce collagen, maintain skin elasticity, improve blood circulation, reduce fine lines, wrinkles, dark spots, pigmentation and also in cell repair,” says Madhumeeta Dhar, beauty expert and chief research officer, Plantas. Packed with natural silica, it is an excellent nutrient for hair and skin.

Janvi Kapadia, Brand Manager, Quench Botanics, says, “In today’s date, K-beauty consists of beauty products and regimes that have originated from Korea and help users achieve healthy luminous skin. Bamboo has recently come to the forefront of the K-beauty wave due to its anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties. This magic ingredient is packed with skin purifying and detoxifying properties, and protects the skin from free radical damage and smoothes fine lines.”

Bamboo extract is one of Nature’s most potent sources of silica, a very important mineral for the health of your hair, skin and nails. “Aside from that, it is a good source of thiamine, niacin, vitamin A, vitamin B6, vitamin E and vitamin C, all of which promote healthy and glowing skin,” says Dr Niketa Sonavane, Celebrity Dermatologist and founder of Ambrosia Aesthetics, Mumbai.

Bamboo extract is commonly available in the form of serums, sheet masks and face mists, as well as in moisturisers, cleansers from Korean beauty brands.

Another key product in skincare these days is hyaluronic acid, and is widely used in the form of a serum or in moisturising sheet masks. But, not many know that bamboo silica helps to naturally stimulate the formation of hyaluronic acid. It contains methanol and powerful healing properties, and is also antimicrobial, and anti-inflammatory. Owing to these, bamboo extracts aid in acne management. It helps hydrate dry, irritated and sensitive skin after anti-acne treatments. “Some products incorporate fermented bamboo extract, which results in the addition of probiotics like lactobacillus. Probiotics help with eczema, signs of ageing and acne. They strengthen the skin’s natural defence against sensitivity, providing instant relief and, over time, reduction in redness,” opines Dr Yuti Nakhwa, Consultant Dermatologist and Cosmetologist, Global Hospital, Mumbai.

An essential component of Korean skincare products, bamboo can help achieve soft, supple and hydrated skin photo: shutterstock (for representational purpose only)