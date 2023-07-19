Unleash your inner Barbie: 5 unconventional hair colour ideas to rock a perfect doll-inspired look

Barbie fever has struck again with the much anticipated Barbie movie based on this ‘never-out-of-vogue’ glam doll set to hit the theatres soon. If you want to be ‘in’ on the current raging ‘Barbiecore’ trend, revamp your beauty closet now with unconventional hair colours that bring out a Barbie ‘avatar’ in each of you. From dreamy lavender to pastel pink, tropical blue, peach and lavender to steel, there is a bold and vibrant DIY semi-permanent hair colour for every kind of Barbie fan! What’s more? You can switch and change your colour and look at home every week, based on your current Barbie mood. (Also read: Barbie mania hits Bollywood: From Mouni Roy to Ananya Pandey, celebrities unleash their inner dolls with stunning looks )

Hair colour ideas for your perfect Barbie look

Embrace your uniqueness and let your hair colour reflect your Barbie spirit.(Unsplash)

Ritu Vijayvergiya, Co-founder at 2.Oh! shared with HT Lifestyle some vibrant and unconventional hair colour trends for your dreamy Barbie transformation.

1. The classic feminine Barbie

Embraces Barbie vibes with stunning pink hair for a playful and bold look. (Unsplash)

Pastel pink is for those who admire the timeless elegance of the classic feminine Barbie that stands for all things ‘pink’. You can radiate femininity and grace in this soft, delicate hair tint that celebrates Barbie’s sophisticated charm. Choose an all-over hue or subdued highlights, depending on your mood and style.

2. The princess Barbie

Peach coloured hair adds a touch of edginess and princess vibes to your look. (Unsplash)

If you feel you belong to the fairy-tale realm of princess Barbie, then peach is your natural magical choice. This summery and warm colour captures the enchanting and ethereal princess Barbie vibe. If you’re feeling more adventurous, go ahead and make the shade a deeper orange, or pink-toned, you’ll still rule the roost!

3. The party Barbie

Showstopping blue hair makeover can instantly transform you into a cool and chic Barbie look. (Unsplash)

The Tropical blue is for party animals who love to brighten up the world with a pop of colour. This bold, knockout shade captures the energy and spirit of Barbie’s party world, in turn, making you the life of the party! Radiate excitement and create some buzz with this statement blue hair colour that lets you live it up with panache.

4. The chic Barbie

If are looking for a colour that can grab all the attention then give yourself a purple hair makeover. (Unsplash)

If you love to break perceptions and live outside the limits, then you’re the chic Barbie and lavender is the hair colour that perfectly aligns with your spirit. By sporting this unconventional shade, you take a bold step away from traditional hair colours and make a strong point! So, celebrate your confidence and enjoy your adventurous ride. Definitely a head-turner!

5. Tomboy Barbie

Tomboy Barbie redefines fashion and breaks stereotypes with her unapologetically cool style. (Unsplash)

Yes, there is a hair-colour shade even for the tomboys! Steel epitomises ambiguity and androgyny with its own twisted and modern take on hair colour. With this hair shade, you create a look that is uniquely yours. Feel fearless, edgy and on top of the world with the versatile steely look that can be customised as per your personal style. Choose between a sleek and polished steel hue or make your look pop with some highlights.

Dare to be different, embrace your uniqueness, and let your hair colour reflect your Barbie spirit wherever you go!