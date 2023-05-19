Cannes 2023: Urvashi Rautela's blue lips inspired by Aishwarya Rai, Mrunal Thakur's hooded dress are a big fashion miss

The Cannes Film Festival is one of the most anticipated red carpet-events every year. The prestigious festival sees all the biggest names from across the globe walk the carpet dressed in exquisite ensembles. This year, Aishwarya Rai, Anushka Sharma, Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Varma, Manushi Chhillar and more Indian celebrities are walking the red carpet. While some sartorial moments, like Aishwarya's mystical silver gown, have left the netizens in awe, others have them scratching their head in confusion. We are talking about Mrunal and Urvashi's biggest fashion miss from last night - the hooded gown and the bold blue lip colour.

Urvashi Rautela and Mrunal Thakur's fashion miss at Cannes

Urvashi Rautela wears blue lips inspired by Aishwarya Rai and Mrunal Thakur dons a hooded dress for 2023 Cannes Film Festival. (AFP, Instagram)

On Thursday night (IST), Urvashi Rautela attended the screening of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. Urvashi chose an off-the-shoulder cream and turquoise blue-coloured ensemble as she walked the red carpet. As a homage to Aishwarya Rai's viral purple lips on the same red carpet in 2016, Urvashi wore a bold blue lip shade to match her gown. The move was daring, but it definitely did not impress the netizens. See Urvashi's pictures below.

Urvashi Rautela walks the Cannes red carpet in a off-shoulder gown and blue lips.

Similarly, Mrunal Thakur's latest look for a new photoshoot from Cannes disappointed netizens. The actor wore a custom couture ensemble designed by Anamika Khanna for the pictures. However, her fans took to the comments to share that they did not like the new look. One fan commented, "Very disappointing." Another wrote, "Didn't like your outfit for the very first time." A user remarked, "Honestly, this is a big no." Check out Mrunal's outfit.

Coming to the details of Urvashi's red carpet look, her gown features an off-the-shoulder plunging neckline, shimmering gold embroidery, an ombre skirt featuring fish-scale embellishments in blue and cream hues, and a floor-sweeping hem length. She styled the ensemble with a choker necklace, matching earrings, winged eyeliner, a retro-inspired bun, and a dewy rouged skin.

Meanwhile, Mrunal's custom Anamika Khanna outfit features intricately embroidered panels on a cropped full-sleeve blouse, a matching skirt with an asymmetric hem, and a printed hood covering her head. Dainty earrings, sleek hairdo, smoky eye shadow, nude lips, and killer high heels glammed up the look.