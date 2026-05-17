Urvashi Rautela brings another ‘gandi copy’ to Cannes, wears look similar to Gigi Hadid's golden saree from NMACC 2023

It was the day of sarees at Cannes Film Festival on Saturday but one stood out among the rest-- and not for the most wholesome reason. While Aditi Rao Hydari rocked a gorgeous nude-golden saree and Huma Qureshi brought the desi in her out with a purple saree, it was Urvashi Rautela's look that got everyone talking.

What did Urvashi Rautela wear?

At Cannes, Urvashi Rautela's ivory saree drew criticism for resembling Gigi Hadid's gown.

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Urvashi wore an ivory saree with golden border, paired with an ornate, bright gold blouse. She also carried what looked like a plastic flower pot on her arm. The internet was quick to note that the look was almost exactly similar to what supermodel Gigi Hadid wore to the NMACC (Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre) gala in 2023.

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{{^usCountry}} Instagram fashion watchdog Diet Sabya made a post about the ‘gandi copy’. “I say URVA, you say … sheeeee err … GIGI??? Only the First Lady of the Universe/world/dubai/billion/1300 cr could have performed this level of fashion necromancy to bring back Gandi Copy (RIP). Unless there has been a case of mass amnesia, and I was not invited, I don’t think anyone has forgotten Gigi’s Abu Jani chikankari couture sari!! You need mega GUTS to pull this off 😂. I won’t live. Generating enough EMVs to power an entire influ-town!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Instagram fashion watchdog Diet Sabya made a post about the ‘gandi copy’. “I say URVA, you say … sheeeee err … GIGI??? Only the First Lady of the Universe/world/dubai/billion/1300 cr could have performed this level of fashion necromancy to bring back Gandi Copy (RIP). Unless there has been a case of mass amnesia, and I was not invited, I don’t think anyone has forgotten Gigi’s Abu Jani chikankari couture sari!! You need mega GUTS to pull this off 😂. I won’t live. Generating enough EMVs to power an entire influ-town!” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Gigi's pristine white saree was by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Sandeep even commented on Diet Sabya's post and wrote, “Very very very very very GANDI dietji!!!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gigi's pristine white saree was by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Sandeep even commented on Diet Sabya's post and wrote, “Very very very very very GANDI dietji!!!” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Content creator Ankita Saigal wrote, “Very raavan ki dress from Mangi Laal gotey wala fancy dress shop.” Another person asked, “How she keeps getting invited year by year?" {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Content creator Ankita Saigal wrote, “Very raavan ki dress from Mangi Laal gotey wala fancy dress shop.” Another person asked, “How she keeps getting invited year by year?" {{/usCountry}}

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“Did she think we wouldn’t notice,” asked another. “Is that thermocol ka gamla,” Ankita also asked. A person even comically defended her, “Just let her dabidi dibidi yar.” A fan got more serious, “Urvashi is not wearing the Abu Jani saree. She is wearing a different designer outfit, and the saree she carried so beautifully may have been inspired by it, but both sarees are completely different. Kindly check carefully, @dietsabya. And honestly, she carried the saree more beautifully than Alia Bhatt. Stop being biased, dude. Shame on you. @dietsabya and there is no comparison between Gigi nd Urvashi hope you understand @dietsabya.” Unfortunately, the sarees are almost exactly the same.

What did Gigi Hadid wear?

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About wearing the design to the opening gala, Gigi had said, “It was my honor and joy to showcase this masterpiece designed by @abujanisandeepkhosla 🙏 this Chikankari sari was made in the Lucknow region of India, and took a year to make; each woman who crafted it specializes in a different stitch 🤩 truly remarkable workmanship .. I’ll never forget it.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Soumya Srivastava ...Read More Soumya Srivastava is the Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor at Hindustan Times, bringing over a decade of experience covering movies, celebrities, pop culture, and everything that feels current and compelling. With a sharp editorial lens and an instinct for what resonates, she writes stories that balance insight with accessibility — whether she’s reporting from a red carpet, reviewing a buzzy new release, or unpacking the craft behind cinema. An unabashed Swiftie and a devoted admirer of Christopher Nolan’s filmmaking, Soumya blends heart and analysis in equal measure. She holds a degree in English Literature from Janki Devi Memorial College, Delhi University, and is an alumna of IIMC Dhenkanal (2013). As a Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, her reviews reflect credibility, cultural awareness, and a nuanced understanding of storytelling across genres and formats. She has interviewed celebrities like Celine Song, Zoya Akhtar, Kajol, Shabana Azmi, Pankaj Tripathi and more. She has also reviwes hundreds of movies and written thousands of stories, made videos, special columns and more. While films remain her first love, Soumya’s interests extend deeply into lifestyle and design. She is particularly drawn to décor, thoughtfully designed spaces, and the subtle ways aesthetics influence everyday living. From celebrity homes and interior trends to broader lifestyle movements, she enjoys exploring how personal taste intersects with identity and modern culture. Her voice is informed yet relatable, analytical yet warm — making her work engaging for a wide and diverse readership. Through her writing, Soumya continues to shape conversations around entertainment, lifestyle, and contemporary culture. Read Less

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