Urvashi Rautela drops another dramatic Cannes 2026 look in pearl-covered gown and Princess Diana–inspired crown clutch

The actor stepped out in a peachy-nude halter-neck gown from Tasmim Zobaear’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection, and the look was nothing short of dramatic. Covered in pearls, crystals, and shimmering embellishments from top to bottom, the gown delivered a high-glamour red-carpet moment with every step.

Urvashi Rautela dropped yet another dramatic fashion moment at the 79th Cannes Film Festival . The actor, whose style mantra clearly revolves around going maximalist and unapologetically over-the-top, proved it once again with her latest appearance for the Fatherland screening. Dressed in a striking gown adorned with pearl embellishments all over, Urvashi fully embraced high-drama red-carpet glamour. As we wait to see what eye-catching look she serves next, let’s take a closer look at her ensemble. (Also read: Urvashi Rautela goes full glitz in sheer gown at Cannes 2026, gushes about representing India: 'I'm no more Urvashi...' )

The silhouette featured a plunging halter neckline adorned with intricate crystal detailing that flowed seamlessly into a fitted bodice heavily embellished with pearl work. The gown cinched at the waist before cascading into a sparkling floor-length skirt with layered drapes on the sides, adding volume and movement to the ensemble. The pearl embellishments all over the outfit gave it a regal, almost couture-doll aesthetic that perfectly matched Urvashi’s larger-than-life Cannes fashion energy.

She elevated the look further with statement diamond earrings and a dazzling crystal-studded crown-shaped clutch by Judith Leiber. According to the brand's official website, the Crown Diana crystal clutch is a royal statement piece “fit for Princess Diana herself.” Encrusted with silver-shade crystals and pearls in intricate arrangements, it creates a regal, sculptural finish. It is listed on the site for $5,995.00, which is approximately ₹5 lakh.

Her glam stayed equally dramatic with bold winged eyeliner, voluminous lashes, glowing highlighted skin, nude glossy lips, and retro-inspired curled tendrils framing her face. Soft wavy hair added a vintage touch, completing her Cannes appearance.