Urvashi Rautela proves more is more at Cannes 2026 with bold sequins and tiny Judith Leiber bags worth $5000 each

Bollywood’s maximalist queen, Urvashi Rautela, has once again turned the French Riviera into her personal runway. Continuing her streak of high-octane glamour at Cannes Film Festival 2026, the actor debuted two distinct bling-heavy ensembles that prove she isn't afraid of a little (or a lot) of sparkle. Also read | Urvashi Rautela brings another ‘gandi copy’ to Cannes, wears look similar to Gigi Hadid's golden saree from NMACC 2023

Urvashi Rautela turns heads at Cannes 2026 with her extravagant fashion choices. (Instagram/ bollywoodwomencloset and bollywoodalmari)

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While her gowns were masterpieces of construction, it was her high-priced accessories that will have you doing a double-take.

Urvashi Rautela's look 1

Urvashi Rautela’s first look was a masterclass in structured elegance. She stepped out in a velvet gown by Yoland Official, a label renowned for its architectural silhouettes. The floor-length black ensemble featured a plunging V-neckline that balanced the heavy embellishments. The standout feature was the shimmering silver embroidery that traced the bodice in curved, liquid-like patterns, extending over the shoulders to create a mock-caped effect.

Urvashi elevated the look with a 'dancing fish' diamond necklace from La Marquise Jewellery, featuring an intricate ombre effect, paired with matching statement earrings and a stack of silver bangles. Tucked in her hand was the crown jewel of the outfit — a Judith Leiber crystal clutch. Valued at approximately $4,995 (around ₹4.83 lakhs), the silver mini bag provided a concentrated burst of light against the deep black fabric of her gown.

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{{^usCountry}} Urvashi Rautela's look 2 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Urvashi Rautela's look 2 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} For her second appearance, Urvashi leaned into a more avant-garde, mermaid-core aesthetic with a creation from the Kuwaiti label, Qirat. This gown featured a structured peplum waist and an off-the-shoulder sweetheart neckline. The most striking element was the skirt, which had horizontal sheer panels interspersed with rhinestone-studded bands, creating a tiered, hypnotic effect. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For her second appearance, Urvashi leaned into a more avant-garde, mermaid-core aesthetic with a creation from the Kuwaiti label, Qirat. This gown featured a structured peplum waist and an off-the-shoulder sweetheart neckline. The most striking element was the skirt, which had horizontal sheer panels interspersed with rhinestone-studded bands, creating a tiered, hypnotic effect. {{/usCountry}}

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The shimmering mesh fabric caught every flashbulb as Urvashi posed for pictures, making the actor appear as if she were draped in a net of stars. She opted for a sleek, side-swept hairstyle to ensure the focus remained on the intricate beadwork of the peplum. She paired this look with the champagne version of the same Judith Leiber crystal clutch.

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Whether she’s wearing a vintage-style gown or a luxurious accessory, Urvashi Rautela knows how to keep the world talking. By pairing a Kuwaiti brand like Qirat with global luxury staples like Judith Leiber, she continues to blend international high fashion with her signature 'more is more' philosophy.

"Whenever I represent my country, I'm no more Urvashi, I'm India," the actor remarked during her first Cannes 2026 red carpet outing — and with looks this luminous, she certainly ensured India wasn't missed.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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