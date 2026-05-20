Urvashi Rautela proves more is more at Cannes 2026 with bold sequins and tiny Judith Leiber bags worth $5000 each
Urvashi Rautela shines at Cannes Film Festival 2026 in extravagant gowns – but it’s her crystal bags worth lakhs that are stealing the show.
Bollywood’s maximalist queen, Urvashi Rautela, has once again turned the French Riviera into her personal runway. Continuing her streak of high-octane glamour at Cannes Film Festival 2026, the actor debuted two distinct bling-heavy ensembles that prove she isn't afraid of a little (or a lot) of sparkle. Also read | Urvashi Rautela brings another ‘gandi copy’ to Cannes, wears look similar to Gigi Hadid's golden saree from NMACC 2023
While her gowns were masterpieces of construction, it was her high-priced accessories that will have you doing a double-take.
Urvashi Rautela's look 1
Urvashi Rautela’s first look was a masterclass in structured elegance. She stepped out in a velvet gown by Yoland Official, a label renowned for its architectural silhouettes. The floor-length black ensemble featured a plunging V-neckline that balanced the heavy embellishments. The standout feature was the shimmering silver embroidery that traced the bodice in curved, liquid-like patterns, extending over the shoulders to create a mock-caped effect.
Urvashi elevated the look with a 'dancing fish' diamond necklace from La Marquise Jewellery, featuring an intricate ombre effect, paired with matching statement earrings and a stack of silver bangles. Tucked in her hand was the crown jewel of the outfit — a Judith Leiber crystal clutch. Valued at approximately $4,995 (around ₹4.83 lakhs), the silver mini bag provided a concentrated burst of light against the deep black fabric of her gown.
Urvashi Rautela's look 2{{/usCountry}}
Urvashi Rautela's look 2{{/usCountry}}
For her second appearance, Urvashi leaned into a more avant-garde, mermaid-core aesthetic with a creation from the Kuwaiti label, Qirat. This gown featured a structured peplum waist and an off-the-shoulder sweetheart neckline. The most striking element was the skirt, which had horizontal sheer panels interspersed with rhinestone-studded bands, creating a tiered, hypnotic effect.{{/usCountry}}
For her second appearance, Urvashi leaned into a more avant-garde, mermaid-core aesthetic with a creation from the Kuwaiti label, Qirat. This gown featured a structured peplum waist and an off-the-shoulder sweetheart neckline. The most striking element was the skirt, which had horizontal sheer panels interspersed with rhinestone-studded bands, creating a tiered, hypnotic effect.{{/usCountry}}
The shimmering mesh fabric caught every flashbulb as Urvashi posed for pictures, making the actor appear as if she were draped in a net of stars. She opted for a sleek, side-swept hairstyle to ensure the focus remained on the intricate beadwork of the peplum. She paired this look with the champagne version of the same Judith Leiber crystal clutch.
Whether she’s wearing a vintage-style gown or a luxurious accessory, Urvashi Rautela knows how to keep the world talking. By pairing a Kuwaiti brand like Qirat with global luxury staples like Judith Leiber, she continues to blend international high fashion with her signature 'more is more' philosophy.
"Whenever I represent my country, I'm no more Urvashi, I'm India," the actor remarked during her first Cannes 2026 red carpet outing — and with looks this luminous, she certainly ensured India wasn't missed.
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